Hornets Go Wire-to-Wire for First Preseason Win

The Charlotte Hornets finally notched their first preseason victory of the campaign, utilizing another strong opening quarter in route to a 123-115 decision over the Orlando Magic on Thursday, Dec. 17 at the Amway Center.

Terry Rozier (20 points), Devonte’ Graham (18), LaMelo Ball (18) and Miles Bridges (17) all recorded 15-point games for the Hornets in the victory. Rozier (7) and Graham (6) also led the team in rebounds and assists, respectively, as well.

Charlotte raced ahead for a 32-18 advantage by the end of the first quarter after holding Orlando to just 32% shooting and scoring nine points off turnovers in the frame. The Magic got within one possession multiple times over the next three quarters, eventually drawing the score to 116-113 in favor of Charlotte with 1:42 remaining in the fourth.

Jalen McDaniels then knocked down a catch-and-shoot three-pointer and Ball added another two points after an Orlando turnover to put Charlotte up by eight. The Magic only scored once more down the stretch and the Hornets rolled to the exhibition triumph.

“A lot of good stuff out there. I was really proud of [our] effort, especially the way we started,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego. “I thought we came out with a very professional approach, an urgent approach. Really all three games [this preseason], we’ve come out with the right mindset and that’s carried us throughout all three games.”

Cody Zeller was also in double figures with 10 points and six rebounds. Cody Martin chipped in nine points, five rebounds and two steals starting in place of Gordon Hayward (finger) and Malik Monk added seven points and four assists in just 13 minutes off the bench.

Nikola Vučević led the Magic in both scoring (27 points) and rebounding (12) in the loss. Markelle Fultz (14 points), Dwayne Bacon (13), Cole Anthony (13), Terrence Ross (13), Aaron Gordon (11) and Khem Birch (10) made it seven total Orlando players with at least 10 points.

After turning the ball over almost 50 total times across its first two preseason games, Charlotte tighten things up in a big way with just 11 giveaways in the win. The visitors also shot 18-of-41 from three-point range (43.9%) and assisted on 32-of-48 field goals (66.7%).

Borrego added, “What stood out to me again was 32 assists. We’ve been leading the league in assist percentage and I think that continued tonight. Sharing the ball, limiting turnovers tonight was huge for us. That was the deciding factor. Eleven turnovers, eighteen threes made, the ball was moving. We were sharing it, we spread out the wealth. It was a good win for our group.”

The Hornets will wrap up their preseason schedule with another road game against the Orlando Magic, which takes place on Saturday, Dec. 19 beginning at 7 PM EST. Catch the action on Fox Sport Southeast or WFNZ 610 AM.