Hornets Forward Miles Bridges Wins 2020 NBA Rising Stars MVP Award

February 14, 2020 – Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2020 NBA Rising Stars after leading the U.S. Team to a 151-131 victory over the World Team.

Bridges (20 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists) received four of seven possible votes from a six-member media panel and the fans, who counted as one vote in tonight’s Rising Stars Game in Chicago, IL. The second-year forward became the first player in franchise history to take home MVP Honors of the Rising Stars game.

The 6-6 forward is averaging 13.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game and is one of five second-year players to rank among the top 10 sophomores in both points and rebounds per game, ranking ninth in both. Bridges participated in tonight’s Rising Stars game on the U.S. Team alongside Hornets teammates Devonte’ Graham and P.J. Washington.

Three U.S. Team players received one vote each: Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn, Golden State Warriors forward Eric Paschall and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson.

Below is the list of voters and their MVP selections:

Brian Anderson, TNT – Eric Paschall

Malika Andrews, ESPN – Kendrick Nunn

Jon Barry, ESPN Radio – Miles Bridges

Davide Chinellato, La Gazzetta dello Sport – Miles Bridges

Joe Cowley, Chicago Sun-Times – Miles Bridges

K.C. Johnson, NBC Sports Chicago – Miles Bridges

Fan Vote – Zion Williamson