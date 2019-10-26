Hornets Fade in Second Half, Fall to Minnesota Timberwolves

Postgame Coverage: Game Gallery | Fashion Gallery | Graham Highlights | Coach Borrego | Terry Rozier

The Charlotte Hornets’ offense picked up right where it left off on Wednesday night, but finally slowed down as the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves pulled away for a 121-99 win on Friday, Oct. 25 at Spectrum Center.

Guard Devonte’ Graham was outstanding once again for the hosts, finishing with a career-high 24 points on 8-of-15 shooting and four assists in 28 reserve minutes. The Kansas product has now drained 12 three-pointers off the bench over the first two games of the season, breaking Danilo Gallinari’s NBA record of 10 set back in 2009 with the New York Knicks.

Charlotte raced out to a 15-point first-quarter lead, but the Timberwolves quickly responded and eventually entered halftime with a 58-56 advantage. Minnesota then peeled off a stifling 30-11 run over the final eight minutes of the third quarter, which effectively ended Charlotte’s hopes of a 2-0 start. Overall, the Timberwolves outscored the Hornets, 45-25, in the frame.

“Our main thing is to play with pace and we weren’t getting stops,” said Graham after the game. “You have to keep taking the ball out of the net and it takes away from us getting out in transition, which is actually one of our best attributes as a team. Being so young, we run. It’s hard to do that when you don’t get stops.”

Terry Rozier (11 points and game-high 10 assists) and rookie PJ Washington (10 points and 10 rebounds) recorded their fourth and first career double-doubles, respectively. Filling in at center for Cody Zeller (personal reasons), Bismack Biyombo tallied eight points, four rebounds, two assists and one block, moving him past Elden Campbell for fourth place on the franchise’s all-time leaderboard (485).

Cody Martin, Caleb Martin and Jalen McDaniels all made their league debuts, each scoring their first NBA baskets as well. Marvin Williams (left thigh contusion) left the game in the second half, but did return. Nic Batum (fractured left middle finger) was not available for the Hornets.

Karl-Anthony Towns amassed game-high totals in points (37 on 13-of-18 shooting), rebounds (15), steals (four) and blocks (two) to go along with eight assists in the victory. Andrew Wiggins (16 points), Josh Okogie (14), Jake Layman (12) and Treveon Graham (12) also scored in double figures for Minnesota.

Charlotte shot just 50.0% from the line (13-of-26), although connected on 12-of-29 three-point attempts (41.4%). The Hornets also committed 20 turnovers (although just 12 after the first quarter) leading to 21 Minnesota points and allowed 17 total second-chance points.

The Hornets will now begin a four-game, all-California road trip against the Los Angeles Lakers, which tips off on Sunday, Oct. 27 starting at 9:30 PM EST. Watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on WFNZ 610 or the Hornets App.