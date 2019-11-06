Hornets Eyeing 4th-Straight Win, Walker Returns to Charlotte

The Charlotte Hornets will look to stretch their winning streak to four games as they’ll welcome back a very familiar face while hosting the Boston Celtics tonight for an 8 PM EST tipoff on TNT.

Backup guard Devonte’ Graham is coming off a career-high 35 points in a huge comeback overtime win over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night. Through seven games, he and Terry Rozier are currently first (17.3 PPG) and second (16.9 PPG) on the team in scoring, respectively. For the latter, this evening marks the first regular season game against his former team.

“It’s just another game, but I want to win,” Rozier said after Wednesday’s practice. “I want this one bad. We have to take care of business. At the end of the day, it’s another game. I want every game, but this one, Yeah, I want it.”

After eight seasons with the Hornets, Kemba Walker will make his first appearance in Charlotte since signing with the Celtics in July. The three-time All-Star is averaging career highs in scoring (26.0 PPG) and rebounding (5.7) along with 3.7 APG and 1.0 SPG. Teammate Gordon Hayward is notably coming off a career-high-tying 39 points in Cleveland on Tuesday night.

Well-balanced Boston is off to a 5-1 start and currently sits 11th in the NBA in both offensive (108.3) and defensive rating (102.8). Like Charlotte, the Celtics have a smaller frontcourt (especially if Enes Kanter sits again; left knee contusion), so look for this game to appropriately come down to the guard play of Rozier, Graham, Walker and Marcus Smart.

“I’m excited for Terry, for Kemba, for the city, for both our organizations,” added Head Coach James Borrego. “I think it’s a great clash here, a fun battle. It’ll be exciting. I know Terry’s excited, our guys are excited and I’m sure Kemba is feeling the same way.”

Game Notes: Walker (3.8) and Graham (3.0) rank second and T-12th in the NBA in 3PM per game, respectively… G Jaylen Brown (illness/infection) has missed Boston’s last three games and Kanter has missed the last five… The Hornets went 2-0 against the Celtics at home last season.