Hornets Drop Opener in Cleveland, Rozier Scores Career-High 42 PTS

More Coverage: Game Action Gallery | Coach Borrego Interview | Gordon Hayward Interview

The Charlotte Hornets got a spectacular multi-record-breaking performance from guard Terry Rozier, but a rough second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers sent the team to a season-opening 121-114 road loss on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Rozier finished the night with a career-high 42 points on 15-of-23 shooting, two assists and two steals in the defeat, which broke Kemba Walker’s team record for most points in a season opener (41; Oct. 17, 2018 vs. Milwaukee). The sixth-year veteran also knocked down a personal best and franchise-record-tying 10 three-pointers, the most by any NBA player ever in a team’s first game of the season.

Leading by one after the opening 12 minutes, Cleveland outscored Charlotte by a whopping 41-21 margin in the second to take a 65-44 advantage into the break. The Cavaliers closed out the frame on a 21-4 run, shot 74% from the field (17-of-23) in the quarter and finished the first half with 42 paint points. Charlotte got within striking distance a few times in the second half and made things interesting in the final minute before ultimately falling by seven.

“It was a poor [defensive] performance, especially in the second quarter,” said Coach Borrego afterwards. “Shots were not falling in general in the first half and I think it caught up to us in the second quarter. The ball wasn’t going through the net on the offensive end and we just gave in on the defensive end. The second quarter cost us – just inexcusable effort defensively.”

He added, “Terry was special again tonight. I don’t know if it’s Cleveland, but he’s had a heck-of-a-camp and a preseason. It’s not a coincidence. When you work in the summertime, the results will take care of themselves and Terry’s been working nonstop since we went on a break here. Give him credit. He’s been playing great and with great confidence.”

Gordon Hayward impressed with 28 points and seven assists and Devonte’ Graham double-doubled with 10 points and a game-high 10 assists. Bismack Biyombo added another 10 points on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting and four rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench. Starting center Cody Zeller exited the game with an injury in the third quarter, which later turned out to be a fractured left hand. His status moving forward was still unknown after the game.

Collin Sexton (27) and Darius Garland (22) each had 20-point games to lead seven Cavaliers players in double figures; Andre Drummond (14), Larry Nance Jr. (13), JaVale McGee (11), Isaac Okoro (11) and Cedi Osman (11) each crossed the double-digit scoring threshold as well. Drummond also grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds and dished out four assists for Cleveland.

The hosts finished the night shooting 53% and connected on 14-of-30 three-point attempts (46.7%). Charlotte kept the turnovers in relative control with just 15, although allowed 62 points in the paint and lost the rebounding battle to the Cavaliers by a lopsided mark of 50-32.

The Hornets will now head back home to welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder to town for their home opener on Saturday, Dec. 26 starting at 7 PM EST. Catch the action on Fox Sports Southeast or WFNZ 610 AM.