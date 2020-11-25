Hornets Donate 300 Turkeys to WFNZ's Street Turkeys

November 25, 2020 - As part of their Season of Giving, The Hornets have donated 300 turkeys to support WFNZ’s Street Turkeys event through partner organizations Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina and Loaves and Fishes.

“We love partnering with WFNZ on the Street Turkeys event. We wish we could be there. We all just miss being there in person and helping load up the trucks for our Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina and Loaves and Fishes,” Hornets President Fred Whitfield said after making the donation. “It’s really important [to be donating] this year. We’ve been very active out in the community with a lot of community service efforts this year… Especially around Thanksgiving when families would really love to come together and many can’t physically be together, everybody wants some holiday cheer and great food. I think it’s really important and WFNZ has really stepped up in assisting Second Harvest and Loaves and Fishes.”