Hornets Starting Final Week of Regular Season with Nuggets

Charlotte Hornets (33-35) vs. Denver Nuggets (44-24)

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 7 PM EST (Spectrum Center)

Bally Sports and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM

Last time out: Nuggets won, 129-104 on March 17, 2021 in Denver, CO

Rozier’s Career High Not Enough in Tough Loss to Pelicans

Having taking control in the second quarter of Sunday night’s home game against New Orleans, the Hornets slowly saw their double-digit lead slip away in the second half in what eventually turned into a narrow 112-110 loss. Charlotte scored just 14 points in the fourth quarter and struggled to solve the Pelicans defense over the final few minutes. Terry Rozier scored a career-high 43 points and along with LaMelo Ball (22), Cody Zeller (17) and PJ Washington (14), the foursome accounted for 87% of the team’s offensive output. Charlotte will need a bit more of a balanced scoring distribution tonight against the West’s fourth-best team.

Nuggets Still Finding A Way Despite Murray’s Season-Ending Injury

Denver’s season took a sharp turn back on April 12 when second-leading scorer Jamal Murray tore his left ACL in the final minute of a road loss to Golden State. For the time being though, the Nuggets have weathered the storm in his absence, with Facundo Campazzo and the recently-added Austin Rivers leading a depleted backcourt following more injuries to guards Monté Morris and PJ Dozier. Denver has gone 10-4 since losing the Canadian star, ranking ninth in the NBA in offensive (116.1) and eighth in defensive (110.5) rating across this stretch.

Michael Porter Jr. Assuming Role as Denver’s #2 Scoring Option

With Serbian big man Nikola Jokić in all likelihood putting the finishing touches on his MVP resume over the final week of the regular season, another Denver player that has risen to the occasion lately has been second-year forward Michael Porter Jr. Having averaged 17.3 points on 53% shooting and 42% from deep in 44 outings before Murray’s injury, Porter has put up 25.1 points on 57% shooting and 50% from three, 6.4 rebounds and 1.0 block over Denver’s 10-4 stretch. Part of a sizeable Nuggets frontcourt that also now includes Aaron Gordon, the 6-10 Porter is a talented, smooth offensive threat the Hornets will need to keep in check tonight.

Preview Quote

“All this is great experience. It’s all adding to the fuel, the fire that we’re building and growing. The fact that we’re even in this position is wonderful for our guys. We’re in this hunt playing the second-youngest roster in the NBA. We’re second in the league in playing first, second or third-year guys behind only OKC and we’re in a playoff hunt. We’re banking a lot of good equity right now and it’s only going to be beneficial to us down the line. Having said that, the goal here is to win, get better and climb the standings. We’re not going to give in.” – Coach Borrego

Final Thoughts

The Hornets now have just one week and four games remaining in the 2020-21 regular season, three of which are against teams currently ranked in the top-four of their respective conferences. This evening’s meeting with the Nuggets will certainly be a challenging one, but if Charlotte get more balanced scoring and perhaps another healthy body into the rotation, there’s certainly a possibility of picking up a key victory at Spectrum Center.

Additional Notes

In addition to Murray, F Will Barton (right hamstring strain), G PJ Dozier (right adductor strain), G Monté Morris (right hamstring strain) also did not play in Denver’s home loss to Brooklyn on Friday night… Denver has lost three of four after going 9-1 from April 14-May 1… Charlotte has dropped four straight head-to-head meetings with the Nuggets, three of which have been in Denver (most recent win: Dec. 7, 2018 at home).