Hornets Concluding Short Road Trip Down in Dallas

The Charlotte Hornets are coming off a six-game-losing-streak-snapping victory and looking to make it two in a row when they face one of the NBA’s biggest turnaround teams this season in the Dallas Mavericks, starting tonight at 8:30 PM EST.

It wasn’t the prettiest of performances, but the Hornets finally notched a much-needed 109-106 road victory on Thursday night, getting 30 points from Terry Rozier and another double-double from Devonte’ Graham (16 points, 11 assists). For the former, it was his second 30-point game in as many outings this season in his hometown, much to the approval of Coach Borrego.

“That’s it. It’s Cleveland, I guess. Maybe we’ll just send him to Cleveland anytime we need a little jolt from him,” said a smiling Borrego afterwards. “I thought he was fantastic tonight. Very mature, as well. He really delivered down the stretch [with 12 fourth-quarter points]. I thought he had a very good game.”

Tonight’s opponent, Dallas is 22-12 this season (just 10-7 at home) and 6-6 over its last 12 outings. Second-year sensation and MVP candidate Luka Dončić currently leads the team in scoring (29.1 PPG; third in NBA), rebounding (9.6) and assists (8.9; third in NBA) and Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 17.3 PPG on 40.3% shooting, 9.4 RPG and 2.1 BPG (fifth in NBA) in his first full season back since tearing his left ACL in February 2018 with the New York Knicks.

The Mavericks rank first in the NBA in offensive rating (115.2), 15th in defensive rating (107.9) and third in net rating (7.3) with Dončić’s ascension to one of the NBA’s truly elite players serving as a major factor for the team’s success. Dallas averages the third-most second-chance points (14.6 PPG) and have the second-lowest turnover percentage (12.9%), so look for the Hornets to be attentive to these areas as they close out their road trip in Texas.

Game Notes: G Ryan Broekhoff (left fibula fracture) is out for Dallas. Porzingis (right knee soreness) and G Tim Hardaway Jr. (left hamstring strain) have each missed the last two games… Charlotte has dropped three of four against the Mavericks (lone win: 102-98 victory in Dallas on March 24, 2018).