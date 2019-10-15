Hornets Closing Out Preseason Slate Against Pistons

Coming off their first exhibition win, the Charlotte Hornets will look to sneak in another victory before next Wednesday’s season-opener as they host the Detroit Pistons for a 7 PM EST tip-off tonight at Spectrum Center.

Some encouraging marks from the team’s Memphis victory on Monday night included an outstanding 42.5% clip from three-point range (17-of-40 shooting), 31 fast-break points (12-of-17 shooting) and a speedy pace equivalent to 113.50 possessions per 48 minutes. It comes as no surprise that Coach Borrego is hoping to see a similar performance against Detroit.

“We need the same carryover,” he said after Tuesday’s practice. “Continue to compete, play with each other, play for each other and play together. That’s the biggest thing. Don’t try and do it by yourself. Keep looking for the great pass, the next open man, keep trusting your teammates and then get better defensively every single day. We had breakdowns and have to limit our mistakes.”

Detroit’s core looks larger the same as last season and now includes former-MVP guard Derrick Rose, forward Markieff Morris and 38-year-old Joe Johnson. The Pistons also traded for shooter Tony Snell and took French forward Sekou Doumbouya with the 15th overall pick in the draft.

Game Notes: Nicolas Batum (right Achilles soreness) will not play and Cody Martin (right ankle sprain) is questionable… Detroit F Blake Griffin (hamstring) did not play Tuesday night in Philadelphia… The Hornets have won six straight regular season games against Detroit.