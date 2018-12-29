Hornets Closing Back-to-Back Against Wizards

By Sam Perley

Following last night’s win over Brooklyn, the Hornets quickly return to action as they hit the road to finish off a back-to-back against the Washington Wizards starting tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

This will be the first meeting of the year between the two sides after Charlotte won the 2017-18 series, 3-1. Washington enters tonight’s contest having lost nine of 11, with much of its 13-23 mark this season attributed to the NBA’s third-worst defensive rating (112.5 points allowed per 100 possessions).

Look for Jeremy Lamb to be another key contributor for the Hornets in this one as his marvelous season continues now 34 games in. The seventh-year veteran erupted for a season-high 31 points on Wednesday in Brooklyn and followed it up with another 19 points (15 in the first quarter) against the Nets last night.

With Otto Porter Jr. (knee), likely John Wall (heel) and possibly Markieff Morris (neck/back) out, much of the Wizards’ offensive firepower will fall on the shoulders of All-Star guard Bradley Beal. Through Dec. 27, the Eastern Conference’s seventh-leading scorer is averaging career highs in points (23.5), rebounds (4.8) and assists (4.7), although is shooting just 33.9 percent from three, which is well off his previous seasonal low (37.5 percent last year).

Beal is normally a great long-distance shooter, but combined with similar struggles from Wall, Porter Jr. and Trevor Ariza, the Wizards sit second to last in the league in three-point efficiency (32.8 percent). Washington averages the 11th-most attempts though (32.9), so look for the Hornets to make protecting the paint and mid-range a huge priority.

Game Note – Washington was tied for third in the NBA in three-point percentage last year (37.5 percent), trailing only Golden State and Boston.

Classic Fact – Dell Curry finished with 33 points in a 127-121 overtime road victory over the Washington Bullets on Jan. 30, 1993. This was the most points Curry ever scored as a reserve and second-highest scoring game by a player off the bench in franchise history (Ben Gordon, 34 points at New Orleans on Nov. 9, 2012).

All statistics/averages current through Thursday, Dec. 27.