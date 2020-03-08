Hornets Close Homestand With Wire-to-Wire Win Over Houston

Postgame Coverage: Game Gallery | Rozier Highlights | Coach Borrego | Devonte' Graham | PJ Washington| Terry Rozier

The Charlotte Hornets wrapped up a challenging four-game homestand on a much-welcomed winning note, knocking off the Houston Rockets, 108-99, on Saturday, March 7 at Spectrum Center.

Terry Rozier (24), Devonte’ Graham (23) and PJ Washington (20) all scored 20+ points for the Hornets, who notched their first win over Houston since March 12, 2016. Rozier (6-of-9 from three) knocked down at least five threes for the second straight game (first time since Jan. 2-4) and Washington recorded back-to-back 20-point games for the first time overall as an NBA player.

Charlotte opened the evening on a staggering 20-0 run, marking the first occurrence of any NBA team leading off a game with a run of 20+ consecutive points since Dec. 15, 2014 (21; Cleveland vs. Charlotte). The Hornets eventually entered halftime with a 14-point lead, although Houston cut the deficit to six heading into the fourth. Charlotte still led by eight with 3:48 to go before a 5-0 run from PJ Washington effected sealed the win.

“It felt good early on. I thought guys came out with the right mindset,” said Coach Borrego after the victory. “They’re doing what we’re asking them to do. They’re playing with great pace, competitiveness, which is what we need. We asked our group to play a little smarter tonight and I think we did. We stayed the course and I think we played a good, solid three-and-a-half quarters.”

Washington added, “This was a good one for us tonight. We felt like we should have won the last two, so just coming out with the same intensity that we did those last two games got us a win. They got back in the game, but we just kept our composure and kept playing our game. Credit to my teammates for doing what they do. I am just glad we came out with a win.”

Cody Zeller added 13 points, five rebounds and an exceptional +25 plus-minus rating and Miles Bridges rounded out the team’s double-figure scorers with 10 points and three rebounds. Cody Martin chipped in three points, a career-high nine assists and two steals off the bench and Willy Hernangómez pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds in 18 reserve minutes.

James Harden recorded his fourth triple-double of the campaign, racking up a game-high 30 points on 8-of-22 shooting, 10 rebounds, a game-high 14 assists, while also recording 10 turnovers. Robert Covington (25; 7-of-13 from three) and Jeff Green (20) both crossed the 20-point plateau as well for a Rockets squad missing Russell Westbrook (rest) on the first leg of a back-to-back set.

Charlotte finished the outing with a shooting percentage of 52.9%, which included a 15-of-32 conversion rate from three (46.9%). The Hornets also assisted on 29 of 37 made field goals (78.4% assist percentage) and scored 22 points off 21 Rockets turnovers (18 points off 15 giveaways in the opening half).

A two-game road trip now awaits the Charlotte Hornets as they head south to face the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, March 9 beginning at 7:30 PM EST. Catch the game on Fox Sports Southeast or listen in on WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM or the Hornets app.