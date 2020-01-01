Hornets Chairman Michael Jordan Statement on the Passing of NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern

January 1, 2020 – Charlotte Hornets Chairman Michael Jordan today released the following statement on the passing of NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern:

“Without David Stern, the NBA would not be what it is today. He guided the league through turbulent times and grew the league into an international phenomenon, creating opportunities that few could have imagined before. His vision and leadership provided me with the global stage that allowed me to succeed. David had a deep love for the game of basketball and demanded excellence from those around him – and I admired him for that. I wouldn’t be where I am without him. I offer my deepest sympathies to Dianne and his family.”