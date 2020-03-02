Hornets to Celebrate Pride Night on Thursday, March 5

February 27, 2020 – The Charlotte Hornets will celebrate diversity and inclusion with their second annual Pride Night, presented by Bank of America, on Thursday, March 5, when the team hosts the Denver Nuggets.

There will be various Pride Night activations throughout the evening, which will include the theme “For The Love Of The Game.” Some of the notable features include the One Voice Chorus of Charlotte singing the National Anthem and performing at halftime, as well as special performances by the Honey Bees. The Hornets players will wear Pride Night shooting shirts featuring the theme, with a limited inventory for sale in the Hornets Fan Shop.

The Hornets and Bank of America will also recognize individuals, organizations and allies making a difference in the LGBTQ community, including the presentation of the inaugural For The Love Of The Game Award. This new award honors an LGBTQ or LGBTQ ally student-athlete, coach, or sports organization that has been a champion for change to help create inclusive athletic environments. The first recipient is Amanda Vestal, the head coach of the Charlotte Royals Rugby Football Club. The Royals are a member of the International Gay Men's Rugby Association, which promotes inclusivity in rugby with the LGBTQ community.

Group tickets for Pride Night start at $44 and can be purchased by calling 704-688-9047. Individual game tickets can be purchased at 704-HORNETS or hornets.com. A portion of the proceeds of group ticket sales from the game will benefit the Charlotte Lesbian and Gay Fund, a collective giving program that awards grants to nonprofit organizations that support the LGBTQ community.

The Hornets have worked with several organizations focused on diversity, equality and inclusion for the LGBTQ community in developing Pride Night. These organizations include Charlotte Pride, Equality North Carolina and Time Out Youth.