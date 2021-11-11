Hornets Bring Back Commemorative NFT Game Tickets for "Hive 75 Nights" During 2021-22 Season

November 11, 2021 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today that the team will continue minting commemorative NFT game tickets during the 2021-22 season, producing one for each of the eight “Hive 75 Nights.” The “Hive 75 Nights” are part of the celebration of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary and will see the team wear the City Edition uniform and play on a special City Edition court.

The design of this season’s commemorative NFT game ticket will be revealed at the first “Hive 75 Night” tomorrow, November 12, when the Hornets host the New York Knicks.

During each of the eight games, fans in attendance at Spectrum Center will have the ability to purchase from a limited release of 75 NFTs through the Hornets App at a cost of $19.88, joining the team’s City Edition uniform and court in acknowledging the team’s inaugural season of 1988-89. Like last season, cryptocurrency is not required.

Fans who hold all eight commemorative NFTs in their wallet on April 1 will receive two tickets in a suite with other NFT holders for the regular-season finale against the Washington Wizards on Sunday, April 10. The three NFT’s released last season – the final home game of the 2020-21 regular season, the road contest against the Indiana Pacers in the State Farm Play-In Tournament and the first Hornets Venom GT game of the 2021 NBA 2K League season – may be used as wild cards toward the total of eight, but only if held by the original purchaser.

The Hornets have also launched a secondary marketplace to buy, sell and trade the team’s commemorative NFTs that is accessible through the Hornets App or online at hornets.mint.store.

In May 2021, the Hornets became one of the first U.S. professional sports teams to mint an NFT when they released a commemorative NFT game ticket for the final home game of the 2020-21 regular season. The organization worked with Dapper Labs and Mint to create the NFT on the Flow Blockchain. The Hornets in-house creative department designed the digital artwork and collaborated with other departments across the organization to bring it to life and make it available to fans.

Additional “Hive 75 Nights” after November 12 include Monday, December 27, against the Houston Rockets; Saturday, January 8, against the Milwaukee Bucks; Sunday, January 23, against the Atlanta Hawks; Wednesday, February 9, against the Chicago Bulls; Saturday, February 12, against the Memphis Grizzlies; Saturday, March 19, against the Dallas Mavericks; and Friday, March 25, against the Utah Jazz. Tickets for these contests, and all Hornets home games, are available at hornets.com or ticketmaster.com, on the Hornets App or via phone at 1-800-4NBA-TIX.