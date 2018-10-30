Hornets Begin Four-Game Homestand with Visit from Heat

The Charlotte Hornets will square off against the Miami Heat for the second time in eleven days starting tonight at 7 p.m. ET, kicking off a stretch of four straight games at Spectrum Center.

Thanks to a game-high 39 points from Kemba Walker, Charlotte won the first meeting between the two sides, 113-112, down in South Beach on Oct. 20. Miami’s bench did outscore its counterpart though, 43-30, which was highlighted by Dwyane Wade’s 21 points.

Center Bismack Biyombo has slowly sneaked into the Hornets rotation over the last two outings, posting averages of 2.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in 15.5 minutes of play. Head Coach James Borrego has emphasized more physicality as of late and the Congolese big man certainly fits the bill, despite his relative offensive shortcomings.

If Biyombo does indeed get more continued run, he’ll spend time guarding second-year Kentucky product, Bam Adebayo, who had 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks last time out against the Hornets. Adebayo has showed very little shooting range so far this season (1-of-13 from beyond three feet), so look for the showdown between these two to play out at the rim.

Interesting Note – Kemba Walker has recorded at least 30 points, five rebounds and five assists in consecutive games for the third time in his NBA career. No player in franchise history has ever posted this statistical line in three straight games. The two-time All-Star is also currently ranked second in the league in such performances this season (3), trailing only Kevin Durant.

Classic Fact – The only postseason series sweep in Charlotte’s franchise history came against the Miami Heat in the 2001 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. The Hornets won the three games by an average of 22.3 points.