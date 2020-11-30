Hornets to Begin 2020-21 NBA Season Without Fans at Spectrum Center

November 30, 2020 – With health and safety as our top priority, the Charlotte Hornets, in consultation with state and local government officials, have determined that home games at Spectrum Center will be held without fans when the 2020-21 NBA season begins.

We will continue to work with state and local health officials, as well as the NBA, to develop a plan that will allow fans to return to Spectrum Center in both a safe and timely manner. We are optimistic that conditions will improve in the coming months and hope to be able to have fans in attendance later in the season.

In the meantime, we will continue to implement enhanced safety procedures and will share additional information on these measures as we get closer to having fans return to Spectrum Center.