Hornets Battle 76ers Again to Open Homestand

A three-game home stretch for the Charlotte Hornets coincidentally begins with their third meeting of the season against the Philadelphia 76ers, which tips off tonight at 7 p.m. at Spectrum Center.

Charlotte dropped its first two meetings against the 76ers on Oct. 27 and Nov. 9 by a total of just three points. One key to the Hornets’ relative success in these outings has been the lack of turnovers. They’ve had an average of just 6.5 giveaways in the two contests, while the 76ers were at 13.5.

The hosts will need to get a bit more from veteran forward Nic Batum, who has averaged just 3.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists against Philly this season. The Frenchman has posted a defensive rating of 102.9 in the two meetings though, the second-best mark on the team behind only fellow starter Jeremy Lamb (102.6).

Batum should spend plenty of time on Philadelphia’s newest star, Jimmy Butler, who was officially acquired by the organization in a blockbuster trade earlier this week. The versatile four-time All-Star put up 14 points down in Orlando on Wednesday night and through Nov. 15, is averaging 20.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and a career-high 2.2 steals in 11 total games.

Game Note – Philadelphia is tied with Dallas for the eighth-worst road net rating in the NBA this season (-7.2). The 76ers are 2-7 in away outings (beat Indiana and Miami) and will be playing their third game in four days tonight against the Hornets as well.

Classic Fact – Mike Holton had 11 assists in the opening 12 minutes of the team’s 109-107 home victory over Philadelphia on Dec. 1, 1988, the most in any quarter in franchise history. This was also Charlotte’s first-ever win against the 76ers as well.