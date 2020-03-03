Hornets, Bank of America To Honor Captain Cindi Basenspiler, USA, Ret. As Fourth Yellow Ribbon Recipient of 2019-20 Season

March 3, 2020 – The Charlotte Hornets and Bank of America tonight will honor Captain Cindi Basenspiler, USA, Ret., as this season’s fourth recipient of the season-long Yellow Ribbon Program. In partnership with Bank of America, the Hornets honor military service members and veterans for their unwavering service to our country and their impact in the community. The Yellow Ribbon Program recognizes one of these heroes during Hornets home games throughout the season. Recipients are acknowledged prior to the national anthem and during an on-court presentation at halftime and given six tickets to the game. In addition, the Hornets make a $1,000 donation to his or her charity of choice. Captain Basenspiler has chosen Veterans Bridge Home.

“Captain Cindi Basenspiler devoted 11 years of her life to protecting our country, and since then, she has given even more time to assisting her fellow veterans,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “It is our honor to recognize her commitment and dedication to our country and our military.”

Captain Basenspiler enlisted in the United States National Guard in 1990, then became an active duty officer in 1993, serving for a total of 11 years before retiring in 2001. During her time on active duty she was an Aviation Maintenance Officer and helicopter pilot, flying the Huey and Chinook helicopters. Captain Basenspiler served during the Gulf War, which began the same year she enlisted, and was assigned to bases in Alabama, Oklahoma and Colorado, along with two tours in South Korea.

For her service, Captain Basenspiler received the Army Commendation Medal (4th Award), Army Achievement Medal (2nd Award) and National Defense Service Medal, along with the Army Aviator Badge, Airborne Badge, Air Assault Badge and Mountain Warfare Badge.

After retiring, Captain Basenspiler held executive leadership positions in human resources, HR operations and organization development before starting her own company, Upshot Inc., which provides business coaching, leadership development and team-building for organizations across the country.

From 2013-2016, Captain Basenspiler served as Executive Director of Veterans Bridge Home, a nonprofit that helps veterans navigate employment, create social connections and settle their families. Through her work with Veterans Bridge Home, she built and continues to maintain strong community relationships with organizations and individuals that serve military veterans and their families. Captain Basenspiler is also the co-founder of the Charlotte Veterans’ Network, which meets monthly to connect veterans to one another through their shared experiences of service. In addition, she mentors veterans and their families during their transition out of the military.

This season’s previous Yellow Ribbon honorees were Chief Warrant Officer 3 Edryce Tucker, USA, Ret., Staff Sergeant Samantha Christopher, USMC, and Sergeant Benjamin Christopher, USMC, Ret. To nominate a military service member or veteran for the Yellow Ribbon Program, please visit hornets.com/community/military.