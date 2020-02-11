Hornets Announce Collaboration with Dreamville Records for Co-Branded T-Shirt Giveaway on March 7

Photo Gallery

February 11, 2020 – The Charlotte Hornets today announced that the team is collaborating with Dreamville Records to distribute a limited-edition co-branded T-shirt to the first 7,500 fans in attendance for the March 7 game against the Houston Rockets.

The front of the purple T-shirt features the Dreamville logo, accented by a classic Hornets logo, in white. The back features a full-color classic Hornets logo with Hugo wearing a Dreamville hoodie. The use of the classic logo ties to the game being a Retro Remix Night, when the Hornets wear purple Classic Edition uniforms and play on their classic court, while the fan experience incorporates music and pop culture of the mid to late-1990s when the team first wore the purple uniforms.

“We are excited to collaborate with Dreamville Records to give away a co-branded T-shirt for our March 7 game,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “As North Carolina’s NBA team, we are pleased to have the opportunity to partner with one of our state’s most prominent performers in J. Cole, who is a friend to our team and enjoys representing the Hornets brand.”

In addition to the T-shirt giveaway, Dreamville artist and Charlotte native Lute will perform at halftime. Lute recently released his single, “GED (Gettin Every Dolla),” which is the first solo venture the Grammy-nominated artist has had since his album West 1996 pt. 2, in 2017. One of his most well-known collaborations, “Under the Sun,” features J. Cole and fellow Charlottean DaBaby.

"I think that this Dreamville and Hornets collab is really dope and would mean a lot to the city and the culture," said Lute. "Growing up, I remember the Hornets would always connect with people in the community; whether it be players shooting hoops with kids at the park or your favorite player coming to the barbershop. It's a fitting collab because we share the same principles.”

Dreamville Records was founded by Grammy Award-winning artist and producer J. Cole and is distributed through Interscope Records, a unit of Universal Music Group. Since launching the label, Cole has also established the Dreamville Foundation, a nonprofit in his hometown of Fayetteville, NC, as well as the Dreamville Festival, which will take place this year on April 4 at Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park and benefits the Dreamville Foundation and the Dix Park Conservancy.

