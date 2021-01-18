game_postponed

Hornets and Wizards Game Jan. 20 Postponed

Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Wizards, the team will not have the league-required eight available players
Posted: Jan 18, 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2021 – The National Basketball Association game scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 20 between the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.  

Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Wizards, the team will not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the scheduled game against the Hornets.

Tags
Hornets, Wizards

Related Content

Hornets

Wizards

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter