Hornets Acquire Draft Rights to Kai Jones

More on Kai: Gallery

July 29, 2021 – The Charlotte Hornets announced that the team has agreed to acquire the draft rights to Kai Jones from the New York Knicks in exchange for a protected future first-round pick.

Selected with the 19th overall pick out of Texas in tonight’s draft, Jones averaged 8.8 points and 4.8 rebounds in 22.9 minutes per game, appearing in 26 games during the 2020-21 season. During his sophomore season, Jones went on to be named Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year and was an All-Big 12 honorable mention after he averaged 8.3 points and 4.9 rebounds in 23.4 minutes per game in 16 conference games.

A native of the Bahamas, Jones averaged 6.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 19.8 minutes per game in 53 career games over his two-year career with the Longhorns. Born in Nassau, Jones is the fifth Bahamian player to be selected in the NBA Draft.

The Hornets will welcome Jones to Charlotte with an introductory press conference on July 30, which will be live streamed on Hornets.com and the Hornets App as well as on BallySports.com and the Bally Sports app.

Memberships to the newly rebranded Hive Society and Pick 23 Plans for the 2021-22 season are on sale now. Hive Society Memberships, which include all 43 regular-season and preseason games, start at $48 per game on average in the lower level and as low as $12 per game on average in the upper level, and include some of the best benefits in all of professional sports. Pick 23 Plans include Opening Night and 22 additional games of the purchaser’s choice, along with playoff priority and interest-free payment plans. Hornets fans can get lower-level tickets with this plan starting at $64 per game on average and upper-level tickets starting at $14 per game on average. For more information, call 704.HORNETS or visit hornets.com/tickets.