The Hornets’ 2018-19 Schedule is Out – Here’s 30 Takeaways on the Season (Part 2)

Read Part One: https://on.nba.com/2Ov4FaR

The 2018-19 NBA schedule has officially been released and already there are plenty of noteworthy observations about how things unfolded for the Charlotte Hornets. In honor of the organization’s 30th anniversary celebrations, read through Part 2 of our 30 takeaways on the team’s upcoming 82 regular season games, including comparisons to last year’s slate of contests as well.

Charlotte’s road meeting with the Spurs on Jan. 14 will mark James Borrego and Tony Parker’s first trip back to San Antonio, which is where they spent a combined 27 NBA seasons. The Hornets have dropped 11-straight road games in San Antonio dating back to their last win there on Nov. 15, 2006. A season-long five-game homestand will run from Wednesday, Dec. 12 - Friday, Dec. 21 with meetings against Detroit, New York, the Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland and Detroit, again. Charlotte’s longest homestand last year was also five games, during which it compiled a 3-2 record. This season will mark the first time since 1991 and second time overall that Charlotte has hosted NBA All-Star Weekend, which will run from February 15-17, 2019. The Eastern Conference knocked off the Western Conference, 116-114, nearly 28 years ago with Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley winning MVP honors. With Spectrum Center hosting the NBA All-Star Game and ACC Tournament in 2019, the Hornets will be on the road for a pair of four-game, nine-day stretches in the middle of February and March, respectively. Another milestone in Walker’s sights is the franchise’s all-time made field goals record, which is currently held by Dell Curry (3,951). Walker (3,433) averaged 7.4 FG per game last season, a pace that if replicated, would see him break Curry’s mark at home on Thursday, March 21 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. There are generally two extended road trips into the Western Conference per season, with last year’s journeys falling around New Year’s and early February. This campaign, those trips will begin in early January and late March. Along with San Antonio’s AT&T Center, Houston’s Toyota Center (13-straight losses) and Utah’s Vivint Smart Home Arena (11-straight losses) have also been unfriendly confines to the Hornets in recent years. Charlotte will look to terminate these streaks in Houston on March 11 and in Salt Lake City on April 1. The season finale at home against Orlando on Wednesday, April 10 is the Hornets’ only nationally televised game. Charlotte went 0-3 in nationally televised games last season, losing to Cleveland, Golden State and Houston. They will, however, have three NBA TV games this year (Nov. 9 at Philadelphia, Nov. 13 at Cleveland and Jan. 14 at San Antonio). Charlotte will play four-game sets against every Eastern Conference team except for Chicago, Indiana, New York and Toronto. The upcoming schedule features two games at home and one on the road against the Bulls and Knicks and vice versa against the Pacers and Raptors. Last season, the Hornets went 1-3 against Chicago, 2-2 against both Indiana and New York and 0-4 against Toronto.

Check back on Thursday, August 16 for Part 3 of our 30 Hornets’ schedule takeaways