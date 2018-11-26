Hawks Hand Hornets Another Heartbreaking Road Loss

By Matt Rochinski

With the NBA’s leading fourth-quarter scorer on its side, Charlotte seemed primed for a fantastic finish in Atlanta on Sunday, as Kemba Walker scored the Hornets final nine points in the game against the Hawks. Unfortunately, Charlotte’s captain needed to score the last 11 points and fell just short when John Collins blocked his potential game-winning drive, sending the Hornets back home with a 124-123 loss in Atlanta.

Malik Monk came off the bench after not playing at all on Friday in Oklahoma City to lead the Hornets with 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field, including a blistering 7-of-11 from long range. His seven treys set a new career high, and he tied a career high with 26 points set back on April 6 in Orlando.

“He was great tonight,” Hornets Head Coach James Borrego said of Monk. “He responded. He didn’t play last game. I thought he was great tonight and came out with an aggressive mentality. He was ready for the moment. He gave us a chance to get back in the game, so a lot of credit to Malik”

Walker followed Monk with 22 points, including four three-pointers of his own, and Marvin Williams recorded his first double-double (20 points, 13 rebounds) of the season. Nic Batum (14 points), Jeremy Lamb (13) and Frank Kaminsky (11) also scored in double figures for the Hornets.

Collins paced the Hawks with a double-double (23 points, 11 rebounds) of his own and added four assists and the crucial block to close the contest.

But even after being outscored 58-28 in the paint, 15-7 on second-chance points and 19-11 on the fast break, the Hornets still had a chance to steal a victory from the jaws of defeat.

Leading 123-122 following Walker’s stepback jumper with 48.2 seconds remaining, Charlotte got the defensive stop it needed when Trae Young could not finish a go-ahead layup on the right side with 39.8 ticks remaining. Walker worked the shot clock down on the Hornets ensuing possession, but his kickout pass to Miles Bridges for a chance to ice the game came late and gave the ball back o the home team with 15.4 left in regulation. Kent Bazemore came up big for the Hawks, driving to the rim and connecting over Dwayne Bacon to put Atlanta up, 124-123. Walker then had the chance to send Charlotte home a winner before Collins stepped up and swatted away the Hornets last chance.

“We have to get a better look than that (Bridges attempt after the shot clock expired),” said Borrego. “To not even come away with a shot in that moment, we have to be better and that’s on me. Defensively, we had a couple shots that kept us in the game. But obviously, the straight-line drive was the theme of the night. The drive by Bazemore and getting outscored 58-28 in the paint was the theme of the night.”

Charlotte now returns home for a 7 p.m. tip on Monday night against Milwaukee.

“We have our hands full,” said Borrego. “We’ve got to pick ourselves up after this one and get ready to go against a tough team at home. We’ll learn from this one and get ready for tomorrow night.”