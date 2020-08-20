Fingers Crossed for Long-Awaited NBA Draft Lottery Luck in Charlotte

It’s now been over 20 years since the Charlotte Hornets had those fateful NBA Draft Lottery ping-pong balls bounce their way, and tonight, they have another shot to end this rather unlucky streak. One four-digit combination will be virtually pieced together out of a pool of 1,001, a sequence that will officially set the order for October’s 2020 NBA Draft.

This will be President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak’s third lottery and upcoming draft with the organization. While the team hasn’t moved up or down in either of the past two lotteries, Kupchak turned the pair of selections into reigning Rising Stars Challenge MVP Miles Bridges, a potential All-NBA Rookie in PJ Washington, Cleveland’s second-round pick this year (32nd overall) and the Clippers’ second-rounder next year.

However, it’s not just the lottery selections Kupchak has hit on but the second-round and undrafted ones as well. He traded back into the 2018 Draft to take Devonte’ Graham, who exploded this season with averages of 18 points and 7 assists. The other three rookies from last year’s class in Cody Martin (36th), Jalen McDaniels (52nd) and Caleb Martin (undrafted) were all rotational players when the Hornets’ season was suspended on March 11.

Towards the end of his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kupchak also landed Jordan Clarkson (46th, 2014), Larry Nance Jr. (27th, 2015) and Ivica Zubac (32nd, 2016) in the second round. Every year, the draft pool is loaded with talented players and the Hornets have one of the best in the business when it comes to identifying them, regardless of where the selections ultimately are.