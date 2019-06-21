2019 Charlotte Hornets Las Vegas Summer League Schedule Set

June 21, 2019 – The NBA announced today the full schedule for the 2019 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League. For the second consecutive year, the entire 11-day, 83-game schedule will be broadcast live on the ESPN family of networks or NBA TV.

The Charlotte Hornets will open group play the first day of the tournament with a game against the Golden State Warriors on Friday, July 5 at 9 p.m. ET which will air on NBA TV. Hornets group play continues on Sunday, July 7 with a 3:30 p.m. ET contest against the San Antonio Spurs airing on ESPN2. On Monday, July 8th the Charlotte Hornets will take on the Chinese National Team on ESPNU at 11 p.m. ET. The Hornets will round out group play with a 5 p.m. ET contest against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, July 10 which will be broadcast on NBA TV. The quarterfinals of the single elimination tournament will begin on Saturday, July 13. The tournament concludes with the championship game on Monday, July 15 at 9 p.m. ET.

MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019, which features all 30 NBA teams and the Chinese and Croatian National Teams, will tip off with 10 games on July 5 and continue through Monday, July 15 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The first day of action will include five games on NBA TV and a tripleheader on ESPN.

The event opens with all 32 teams playing four preliminary games each. The top eight teams are then seeded in a tournament, which culminates with a Championship Game on July 15 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Teams that do not qualify for the tournament will each play a consolation game. Every team will play at least five games and as many as seven at MGM Resorts NBA Summer League.

Last year’s event, won by the Portland Trail Blazers, set records for total attendance, combined viewership across ESPN and NBA TV, and traffic to the NBA’s social and digital platforms, in addition to matching the single-day attendance record.

For the third consecutive year, ESPN will present every game from Las Vegas via the ESPN App, along with 43 games on its linear television networks (ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU).

NBA TV, co-managed by the NBA and Turner Sports, will air a record 40 games, beginning with the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League opener when the Croatian National Team, making its event debut, squares off against the Detroit Pistons on July 5 at 3 p.m. ET. NBA TV’s coverage of Day 1 will also feature a 5 p.m. ET game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers, who selected Darius Garland with the fifth pick in NBA Draft 2019 presented by State Farm.

Tickets for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBATickets.com.

Below is the Hornets complete group play schedule for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019.

All times listed are Eastern

Friday, July 5

Cox Pavilion

9 p.m. – Golden State vs. Charlotte (NBA TV)

Sunday, July 7

Thomas & Mack

3:30 p.m. – Charlotte vs. San Antonio (ESPN2)

Monday, July 8

Cox Pavilion

11 p.m. – Charlotte vs. China (ESPNU)

Wednesday, July 10

Cox Pavilion

5 p.m. – Chicago vs. Charlotte (NBA TV)

Friday, July 12 – Consolation

Saturday, July 13 – Consolation and Quarterfinals

Sunday, July 14 – Semifinals

Thomas & Mack: 6 p.m. (ESPN2) and 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

Monday, July 15 – Championship

Thomas & Mack: 9 p.m. (ESPN)