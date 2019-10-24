Washington Dazzles in Debut, Hornets Rally for Season-Opening Win

Postgame Coverage: Game Gallery | Fashion Gallery | Washington Highlights | Coach Borrego | Dwayne Bacon | P.J. Washington | Devonte' Graham

A record-shattering, welcome-to-the-NBA performance by rookie PJ Washington set the tone for the Charlotte Hornets as they knocked off the Chicago Bulls, 126-125, on Wednesday, Oct. 23 in front of an electrifying crowd at Spectrum Center.

The reigning 12th overall pick racked up an astonishing 27 points on 9-of-17 shooting and four rebounds, setting an NBA record for most three-point field goals (7) by a rookie in his league debut. His scoring output was also the most by any NBA rookie in a career debut since Oct. 30, 2002 (Memphis’ Gordan Giriček – 29 vs. Dallas).

“I told you guys I thought he had been in the league for two years already,” said Head Coach James Borrego jokingly after the game. “He was fantastic. He’s a poised young man and he’s only going to get better from here. It’s his job to continue to grow. He’s going to see different defenses every night, but I’m excited about what we see so far with his maturity out there, his poise, his decision-making.”

Chicago erased an early 16-point first-half deficit, eventually going up by 10 with 6:19 remaining in the fourth. Charlotte quickly pieced together a furious 15-1 run over the next five minutes of play, holding off the Bulls down the stretch with a series of made free throws to seal the victory.

“It just feels great to come out here and get a W,” added Washington. “All of my teammates played well and everybody played together. We were fearless and we just wanted to win. We wanted it more than them and we showed it. We did a great job of communicating on both ends of the floor and we just kind of pushed through.”

Devonte’ Graham finished with career-high marks in scoring (23 points) and three-pointers (6), to go along with four rebounds and a game-high eight assists in 27 minutes off the bench. Dwayne Bacon added 22 points and five rebounds, Marvin Williams chipped in 17 points (5-of-7 from three) and Cody Zeller double-doubled with 15 points and a team-high 12 rebounds.

Finnish forward Lauri Markkanen totaled game-high marks in scoring (35 points) and rebounding (17) to lead the way for Chicago in the loss. Rookie Coby White and Thaddeus Young both had 17 points as reserves, while Zach LaVine (16 points), Wendell Carter Jr. (12) and Kris Dunn (11) were in double figures as well.

Charlotte shot a blistering 23-of-44 from three-point range (52.3%), setting an NBA record for most triples in a season-opener and an overall single-game franchise record. The only real blemish on the night was the turnovers as Charlotte coughed it up 19 times leading to 29 points for Chicago.

Nicolas Batum exited the game in the second half and did not return. He was later diagnosed with a fractured middle finger on his left hand (non-shooting). Rookies Cody Martin and Jalen McDaniels were inactive for the team.

The Hornets will close out their season-opening two-game homestand on Friday, Oct. 25 against the Minnesota Timberwolves beginning at 7 PM EST. Watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on WFNZ 610 or the Hornets App.