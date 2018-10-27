Hornets Bounce Back Against Bulls

By Matt Rochinski

The Hornets knew exactly what they had to do when the Bulls came to Spectrum Center just two days after falling in Chicago. There was no magic formula, no new schemes to run and no massive changes to the lineup. As Head Coach James Borrego said following both Thursday’s practice and Friday’s pregame availability, the answer was relatively simple - play defense. The Hornets put forth a strong defensive effort and turned that D into O on the way to a convincing 135-106 victory, giving Charlotte its first victory at Spectrum Center in 2018-19. Kemba Walker again led the way for the Hornets with 30 points to go with seven assists and six rebounds, while seven other Hornets finished scoring in double figures as Charlotte evened its record at 3-3 overall.

Following Wednesday’s disappointing loss in Chicago, the Hornets also knew that it would be their hustle that would help them to a different result and it showed on the stat sheet. Charlotte finished the game outrebounding Chicago, 50-34, swiping 10 steals to the Bulls five, blocking 10 shots to Chicago’s seven and forcing 14 Bulls turnovers that the Hornets turned into 25 points. Charlotte also dominated the paint, outscoring Chicago, 64-40, while also holding a 12-4 advantage in fast-break points and a 14-10 lead in second-chance points.

“I think our group was disappointed with our effort the other night,” said Borrego. “We let a great opportunity slip away the other night going into Chicago but I think we rebounded the right way tonight. We came out with the right urgency, effort and togetherness to compete at the level we needed to and I think we saw an example of that tonight.”

Charlotte did not get off to the start it wanted in the first quarter and entered the second quarter trailing, 25-23. After Chicago hit two free throws and a bucket to open the second frame and pushed the lead to 29-23, the Hornets seemed desperate for some sort of spark. They got it in the form of Tony Parker and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist off the bench as the two combined for 13 points (Parker, seven; MKG, six) in Charlotte’s 13-2 run over the course of 2:41 span and turned a six-point Hornets deficit into a five-point lead.

“(MKG) just brings his competitive spirit every time he steps on the floor,” said Borrego. “What he does is infectious. His energy, willingness to go after every 50/50 ball, every rebound and every competitive play he makes it most nights. That group got us going and I give Tony Parker a lot of credit tonight. The lineup with Tony Parker and MKG out there sparked us.”

The Hornets also clamped down defensively during the run, forcing four Chicago missed shots and creating one turnover. With a renewed sense of defensive urgency, the Hornets would not trail the rest of the way as Walker and his teammates kept building on their lead in the second while scoring 45 points combined in the stanza. It marked the highest second-quarter scoring performance in franchise history (previous: 42) and fourth-highest scoring total ever (49. vs. IND, 2/2/18).

It was more of the same for the Hornets in the third as they held the Bulls to 21 points while adding 34 more of their own to completely blow the game open. Walker finished with 30 points through three quarters and didn’t play in the fourth with the game in hand. Charlotte’s bench closed out the game and outscored the Bulls, 67-59, in the contest, led by 18 points from Parker and 15 apiece from Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and rookie Miles Bridges.

Zach LaVine paced Chicago with 20 points and four assists.

The Hornets now travel quickly to Philadelphia where they will tip off at 7:30 against the 76ers on Saturday.

NOTES: The Hornets started 0-of-11 from long range but finished shooting 14-of-32 (43.8 percent) from behind the arc… Charlotte’s 29-point win ties the franchise record for largest margin of victory over the Bulls (110-81, 3/24/99)… Both Tony Parker (18 points, eight assists) and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (15 points, eight rebounds) sniffed double-doubles off the bench… Rookie Miles Bridges now only scored 15 points, which ties his career high, but brought down five rebounds and handed out two assists in 26 minutes.