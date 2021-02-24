Charlotte Hornets Statement Re: Return of Fans

We are excited that Governor Cooper has granted the opportunity for fans to begin returning to indoor arenas and entertainment venues. We have remained in contact with state and county officials, as well as the NBA, throughout the last year and are preparing a plan that we believe will allow fans to safely return to Spectrum Center in the near future.

With the health of our guests, players and staff as our top priority, we have implemented a variety of upgrades to ensure that Spectrum Center is as safe as possible, including increased levels of air filtration and purification, as well as enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures. Additionally, we have earned a pair of third-party certifications for the protocols we have put in place, the GBAC STAR Facility Accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council – which we were the first facility in North Carolina to receive last September – and the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations & Management from International WELL Building Institute.

We look forward to working with Governor Cooper, Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio and our state and county health officials to reopen Spectrum Center to fans soon.