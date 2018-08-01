Charlotte Hornets Announce 2018-19 Preseason Schedule

August 1, 2018 – The Charlotte Hornets today announced their five-game 2018-19 preseason schedule, which is highlighted by a pair of matchups against the Boston Celtics coming off an Eastern Conference Finals appearance and two home games at Spectrum Center against the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls.

The Hornets will open preseason action against the Celtics at the Dean E. Smith Center on Friday, Sept. 28, after holding training camp in Chapel Hill, NC. The Hornets will then head out on the road for a preseason contest against the Celtics at TD Garden on Sept. 30.

The Hornets will return to Charlotte to host two home preseason contests. The first contest at Spectrum Center will occur on Tuesday, Oct. 2, vs. the Miami Heat and the preseason home slate will conclude with a matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Monday, Oct. 8. The team will round out the preseason on the road on Friday, October 12, when they visit the Dallas Mavericks.

The Hornets home games on Sept. 28 against Boston and on Oct. 2 against Miami will be televised on Fox Sports Southeast and streamed on the Fox Sports App. All five preseason games will be broadcast via radio on WFNZ and streamed on the Hornets app with new play-by-play voice Chris Kroeger on the call and Kyle Bailey hosting the pregame show.

Charlotte Hornets 2018-19 Preseason Schedule

Date Opponent Site Location Time (ET) TV Radio Sept. 28 vs. Boston Dean E. Smith Center Chapel Hill, NC 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports SE WFNZ Sept. 30 at Boston TD Garden Boston, MA 6:00 p.m. -- WFNZ Oct. 2 vs. Miami Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC 7:00 p.m. Fox Sports SE WFNZ Oct. 8 vs. Chicago Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC 7:00 p.m. -- WFNZ Oct. 12 at Dallas American Airlines Center Dallas, TX 7:00 p.m. -- WFNZ

Tickets for the game against the Celtics in Chapel Hill are on sale now at hornets.com and the UNC ticket office. Tickets for the two preseason games at Spectrum Center will go on sale at a future date.

Swarm365 Memberships and Pick 23 Plans for the 2018-19 season are on sale now. Swarm365 Memberships start at $48 on average in the lower level and as low as $12 on average in the upper level, and members receive some of the best benefits in all of professional sports. The Pick 23 Plan includes Opening Night and 22 additional games of the purchaser’s choice, starting at $14 per game on average. For more information, call 704.HORNETS or visit hornets.com/tickets.