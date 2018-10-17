I’m Ready to Get Things Going on Opening Night!

Hornets Captains Kemba Walker and Marvin Williams will continue to check in with hornets.com on Wednesdays this season for their 2018-19 Captains’ Blog presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina. Keep checking back to see what they have to say throughout the NBA regular season.



181017_kemba_blog_inside.jpg

By Kemba Walker

Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2:19 p.m.

To put it in perspective, I feel like this is my first NBA game. I’m hyped. I’m excited. I’m just ready to get going. Watching the two games last night, after seeing that, the NBA season is finally here. It’s been a long time coming. We’ve been done since April from last season. We’re done with preseason and now the regular season is here. The games matter [starting] with the opening game. I can’t wait.

We’ve got a new coaching staff. We’ve got some new players, a new system. Last year was a pretty disappointing season, obviously. Now, it’s a fresh start for us and we’re just ready to show people the work we put in over the summer - the work we put in over the course of the preseason and training camp. We’re ready to take our games to another level. We just want to win. We want to go out there and execute and play with great energy and really show the fans how much we will improve.

Having the classic jerseys and classic court for Opening Night is exciting. I got a chance to be on the court – I actually had a chance to work out on it this morning. I’m super excited to feel that energy. I always hear stories about how crazy it was when the old Hornets were here. To have that feeling is going to be great. Hopefully, the fans bring that energy tonight, but it’s going to be on us for those guys to have that energy and I think we’ll bring it out.

I’m going to come out with a lot of energy tonight just because I’m so excited. The adrenaline’s going to be pumping. Everyone’s excited. That’s just how it is on Opening Night. So excited - and like I said, it’s been such a long summer for us. We’re just ready to show and prove what we can do.

Going 4-1 in the preseason counts for us. I know the record doesn’t count, but we went out there in the preseason in those games and we took those games very serious. We weren’t really worried about the other teams we were playing against. The mindset for us was to go out there and execute what we did in our practices and just get better possession by possession, day by day, game by game. We wanted to execute. We wanted to get better. They mattered to us. We know they didn’t count. We know right now we’re 0-0, but at the same time, we got better in those games. We executed our offense. Whenever we made a mistake defensively, we spoke to each other and we got it right.

It helps to have other options on any team. The more guys that you can have scoring or just playmaking in general, it helps. To have more options is better. Whenever you have other guys making plays, it just takes more pressure off me. It just makes things easier for me as a player.

I also think having depth brings trust. It allows me to trust guys. I always trust my teammates, but it’s a great feeling to know that guys are going to come in, be about their business, go in, execute, play hard and play the right way. Honestly, a lot of that has to do with Tony Parker coming off the bench. He’s been a starter in our league for years. He just knows how to manage the game, he knows how to talk to guys, he knows how to bring the best out of guys and that’s what he’s doing. He’s dictating the tempo and that means a lot. It’s an honor to have him. He’s the reason I think our bench is going to excel.

It's almost gametime. Let’s go! I can’t wait to see you all at Spectrum Center tonight when we tip off.