Bridges Finishes 3rd in Dunk Contest, Showcases LJ Tribute

Heading into the 2019 AT&T Slam Dunk contest on Saturday night at Spectrum Center, the buzz was about the Hornets own Kemba Walker and Charlotte natives Steph and Seth Curry squaring off in what was one of the most impressive three-point fields in recent All-Star history.

But it wasn’t Walker or either of the Curry’s who came home with the title in Charlotte, but the Brooklyn Nets Joe Harris who walked away with the crown in the Queen City, showing once again the unpredictability of All-Star Saturday Night.

“Everybody knew how well Steph was going to shoot, but I think Joe came out and showed the world how great of a shooter he is,” said Walker. “He’s been shooting the ball that way all season. It’s nothing new to us - we knew. Now the world knows.”

It was Harris who put the pressure on Walker early, as he opened the first round with 25 points to set the bar with Walker next to shoot.

“He started off early and shot that thing,” said Walker. “He’s a pure shooter.”

After opening his first three-point shooting contest with 19 points in round one two years ago in New Orleans and holding on to reach the finals, Walker put up a round-one score of 15 points in Charlotte. So did he think history might repeat itself?

“No, I knew I had no shot,” he laughed. “Not with the shooters that were in this competition tonight. There were some unbelievable shooters in this field. I knew I had no chance.”

Harris would go on to beat Steph Curry and Buddy Hield in the finals, as all three finalists put up a score of 25+ in the first round and 19+ in the second round. Harris took the title with a 26-point trophy-winning performance.

“I was a little nervous, I can’t lie, but I had fun,” said Walker. “It was great to watch those three guys at the end put on a show.”

Walker also had a chance to see some familiar faces before the competition got underway, as Dell Curry, Mark Price, Ray Allen and Glen Rice shook off some of the rust and knocked down a handful from behind the arc for charity.

“It was good to see all those guys - guys who I’m pretty close with,” said Walker. “It’s kind of crazy - Dell, Coach Price, who coached here and Ray, who went to UConn. And of course, Glen too. He’s been around (this All-Star Weekend). It was good to see those guys go out and get some shots up.”

Walker also could not have been more thankful for the response from the Charlotte faithful, who gave him the largest ovation of the evening.

“It was exciting. It’s always a great crowd here and I got a great ovation from the fans,” he said. “They’ve been showing me a lot of love throughout this whole week, so that was pretty cool.”

But did it prepare him for Sunday when he will take the court for the first time as an All-Star starter on Team Giannis?

“I still don’t know what to expect for tomorrow,” he smiled. “I’m looking forward to it though!”

The same holds true for Hornets fans everywhere.