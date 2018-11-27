Breaking Down the Hornets Bench by the Numbers

Ever since totaling 48 wins and reaching the playoffs in 2016, bench play and overall depth has been somewhat of a shortcoming for the Charlotte Hornets. This year though, an infusion of promising young talent mixed with invaluable veteran leadership has turned this weakness into a strength.

Through Nov. 26 (20 games played), the Hornets’ bench ranks fifth in the league in scoring (45.6 PPG), tied for seventh in field-goal percentage (45.6 percent), fourth in assists (9.7), eighth in three-pointers made (4.4) and 10th in three-point percentage (35.7 percent). Looking back, Charlotte finished 13th in bench scoring in 2016-17 (36.6 PPG, although was 22nd in field-goal percentage) and last year, ended up in 11th (38.9 PPG and 28th in field-goal percentage).

What’s most impressive and encouraging about these noticeable improvements though is that it’s been a multitude of contributors helping out the cause, not just one or two players carrying the load like in prior years.

Amongst players with at least 15 games off the bench this season, Malik Monk ranks tied for seventh in the Eastern Conference in scoring (11.5 PPG) and second in three-pointers made (2.1), while 18th-year veteran Tony Parker is 15th in scoring (9.7 PPG) and sits third in assists (4.3).

And using these same parameters, center Willy Hernangómez is tied for eighth in rebounding (4.9), with Miles Bridges coming in at 13th (4.0). Amongst all rookies this season, Bridges is 14th in scoring (7.2 PPG), tied for eighth in rebounding and tied for seventh in three-point percentage (34.9 percent).

Maybe the biggest X-factor though has been the play of first-year reserve Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, who leads the team in defensive rating (100.2), rebounding (6.0) and blocks (1.4). Charlotte’s defensive efficiency when the Kentucky product is off the court this season skyrockets to 109.0, a dramatic increase of 8.8 more points allowed per 100 possessions.

Even after not playing the first few weeks of the season, center Frank Kaminsky and second-year combo guard Dwayne Bacon have looked sharp when called upon. Kaminsky has averaged 9.3 points and 3.8 rebounds over his last four appearances and Bacon tied a career high with 18 points against Indiana back on Nov. 21.

Lastly, rookie guard Devonte’ Graham (who has thrived in G League play) and veteran center Bismack Biyombo have also been serviceable when called upon, making it so that all nine Hornet reserves have played some sort of meaningful minutes this season.

Now, it should be noted that while the bench play has seen an uptick in production, there is sort of an inverse effect when it comes to the starting unit. So, while the team’s reserve scoring is up, the Charlotte starters sit just 21st in the league in points per game (69.7 after ranking 17th in this category each of the last two seasons).

Regardless though, having depth is a major plus, particularly when injuries and ensuing multi-game absences kick in over the course of a long NBA season. Hornets Head Coach James Borrego hasn’t been afraid to mix and match the first and second units either, often closing games with multiple reserves and younger players. Monk (8.5 MPG), Bridges (8.5 MPG) and Parker (7.0 MPG) all rank in the top five on the team in fourth-quarter minutes this season.

The best explanation for the bench play this season is simply the balance it has from both an experience and basketball standpoint. Parker serves as the calming organizer on offense, while Kidd-Gilchrist takes on a similar responsibility defensively. He, Bridges and Bacon can all switch and rotate to guard multiple positions and Monk, Kaminsky and Hernangómez counter as versatile scoring options.

As there is with any team, the reserve unit’s consistency is still a work in progress, but the overall improvement is certainly noteworthy to say the least. If the Hornets are going to make noise in the Eastern Conference come March and April, this element of the roster will be crucial to their future success.