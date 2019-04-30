Biyombo Undergoes Successful Surgery

April 30, 2019 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today that center Bismack Biyombo underwent successful arthroscopic surgery to address chronic issues in his left knee. The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache of the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, CA. Biyombo is expected to make a full recovery.

Biyombo, an eight-year pro in his second stint with Charlotte, appeared in 54 games (32 starts) with the Hornets in 2018-19, averaging 4.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 14.5 minutes per game. In five total seasons with the Hornets, Biyombo has appeared in 338 games (168 starts) averaging 4.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 19.9 minutes per game.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo native was acquired by Charlotte as part of a three-team trade with the Orlando Magic on July 8, 2018, along with two future second-round picks, in exchange for Timofey Mozgov (Orlando Magic) and Julyan Stone (Chicago Bulls). Biyombo was originally drafted by the Sacramento Kings, 7thoverall, in the 2011 NBA Draft and acquired by Charlotte on draft night.