Biyombo Gives Back, Zeller Talks Indiana Ties with Hayward, Carey Jr.’s Athletic Pedigree

Biyombo Continues Giving Back to DRC in Spite of Pandemic Restrictions

Bismack Biyombo usually spends his offseasons traveling back home to his native Democratic Republic of Congo to assist in a variety of different humanitarian efforts. This summer though, the pandemic prevented Biyombo from making his annual trip, but that didn’t stop the recently re-signed Hornets veteran from helping out again in another big way.

“We were able to refurbish four [medical] clinics and hospitals,” Biyombo explained. “We were able to donate a lot of medical supplies to local communities and clinics. That really was the biggest thing we got done this summer because we couldn’t touch much on sports with the health situation that we are dealing with.”

Back in April, The Bismack Biyombo Foundation donated roughly $1 million worth of face masks and hazmat suits to the central African nation. Much of Biyombo’s philanthropic efforts focus on refurbishing outdated medical facilities and providing basketball camps and other sporting opportunities for local kids.

“We’re more focused on the health and one of the highlights during COVID was we had our first birth, which was our first set of twins,” he added. “We also provide opportunities for mothers to give birth in good conditions and distribute food as well in certain communities. I’m hoping next summer I can go home and hug my kids and all the people that have helped us establish a relationship with our local community.”

Zeller, Hayward Linked by Indiana High School Basketball Roots, Tennis Proficiency

The addition of Gordon Hayward has now doubled the amount of Indiana natives on the Hornets’ roster, which previously included only Cody Zeller. Although Hayward was three grades ahead of the Charlotte center, the two are still familiar with each other from their days back on the local high school circuit.

“I think Gordon was on the Indiana All-Star team when Tyler was, my older brother,” said Zeller. “In Indiana, you play the state tournament in Indianapolis and it’s 1A and 2A in the morning and then 3A and 4A play in the evening. My freshman year (2007-08) was Gordon’s senior year. We (Washington High School) won the 3A state championship game and then he (Brownsburg High School) won the 4A state championship game right after us.”

Hayward enrolled at nearby Butler University later that fall and declared for the NBA Draft after leading the Bulldogs to the NCAA Championship game as a sophomore. Zeller strongly considered following in his footsteps to the Indianapolis-based school before choosing to play at Indiana University instead from 2011-13.

“Once he was at Butler, I went on my official visit and saw him there,” Zeller recalled. “We obviously didn’t play with each other or against each other in college, but we know each other’s family a little bit. It’s valuable to have him as a player, but even more valuable to have him as another veteran guy that the young guys can learn from. Not just x’s and o’s stuff on the court, but he’s also a really good person as well.”

Zeller playfully said that the only downside now is he no longer holds the unofficial title as the team’s best tennis player. Hayward was a two-time all-state tennis player in high school and put the sport on the backburner in the midst of a massive eight-inch growth spurt.

“I’m no longer the best tennis player on the team,” he added. “We’ve never played against each other, but he went to state back in high school in Indiana. It’s a little shot to my pride.”

Rookie Vernon Carey Jr. Reflects on Growing Up Under Football Star

As the son of a professional football player, it was only natural for Vernon Carey Jr. to dabble in the sport as well. But it didn’t take the Hornets rookie center too long to realize that life on the gridiron wasn’t going to be for him.

“I played football for one year in middle school and didn’t like it, really,” recalled Carey. “So, I just stuck with basketball. My dad still helped me with the professionalism and just what to expect coming into the league. He doesn’t know the X’s and O’s of basketball, but in terms of mindset, he definitely helped me in that aspect coming into the NBA.”

Carey’s father, Vernon Sr., was a standout All-American offensive tackle for the University of Miami from 2000-04 and helped the Hurricanes win the 2001 BCS National Championship. He was drafted 19th overall by the hometown Miami Dolphins in 2004 and went on to appear in 121 games over eight NFL seasons before retiring in 2012.

“Just from being around him and being in the locker room with his teammates and then growing up and seeing him work out and stuff like that [was really impactful],” added Carey Jr., who following a 30-pound weight loss since his Duke days, has already left a strong impression on his new coaching staff.

“Great energy on the floor,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego after Saturday morning’s workout. “Vern is a skilled player. He really knows how to play on the interior. He plays with great energy. You can tell he’s been coached.”