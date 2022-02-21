Ball Shines Brightly in NBA All-Star Game Debut

More Coverage: All-Star Gallery | Ball Postgame

Making his first career NBA All-Star Game appearance as the fourth-youngest competitor ever, LaMelo Ball more than held his own against the league’s greats in Cleveland on Sunday night, which ended with Team LeBron edging out Ball’s Team Durant, 163-160.

While Ball might have been on the losing side for this exhibition contest, his statline was still mighty impressive. He ended up finishing with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting (4-of-8 from 3-point range), three rebounds, three assists and three steals in 22 minutes. Only Joel Embiid (36) and Devin Booker (20) had more points on Team Durant than the Hornets point guard. “I thought it was amazing,” said Ball afterwards. “I feel blessed. It was just a great experience.”

Team LeBron won the first quarter, 47-45, to net $100,000 for the Kent State I Promise Scholars Program. Team Durant then responded by winning the second, 49-46, to raise another $100,000 for The Greater Cleveland Food Bank. The two sides split the third-quarter prize money after tying 45-45, giving Team Durant a slim 139-138 advantage heading into the fourth.

Ball first entered the game in the second quarter and quickly connected with Dejounte Murray on a highlight-reel-inducing, between-the-legs alley-oop. Two minutes later, he poked away a pass intended for Giannis Antetokounmpo and took it the other way for an uncontested dunk. Ball checked out after almost nine minutes and entered halftime with 10 points, two assists and two steals as part of a 94-93 Team Durant lead.

Utilizing the Kobe Bryant-inspired Elam Ending for the fourth quarter, the first team to 163 points would be declared the victors. Ball’s fourth 3-pointer of the evening made it 155-153 Team Durant lead, but Team LeBron ripped off an 8-0 run to bring itself within two points of sealing the win. Zach LaVine scored five unanswered points to keep Team Durant in it before LeBron James closed the curtains with a walk-off fadeaway jumper.

But it was Steph Curry who ultimately stole the show by recording 50 points and an All-Star Game record 16 3-pointers to take home the Kobe Bryant MVP Award for the first time in his career. Curry, who is now the fifth different Warriors player to take home this particular trophy, came within just two points of tying Anthony Davis’ single-game All-Star scoring mark set back in 2017 in New Orleans.

Adding to the reverence of the evening was a halftime ceremony honoring the NBA’s 75 Greatest Players as part of its season-long 75th Anniversary celebrations. It truly was a star-studded night and for newcomer LaMelo Ball, who played with confidence, charisma and absolutely zero nerves, he was exactly where he belonged.