Ball Scores Career-High 34 PTS, Hornets Downed by Visiting Jazz

The Charlotte Hornets got off to the start they wanted before a barrage of three-pointers from a sharp-shooting Utah Jazz team sent the hosts to a 138-121 home loss on Friday, Feb. 5 at Spectrum Center.

LaMelo Ball led the way for the Hornets, erupting for a career-high 34 points on 14-of-27 shooting, four rebounds, eight assists, two steals and zero turnovers in the loss. Ball is the first Charlotte rookie to record a 30-point game since Walter Herrmann on April 14, 2007 and the youngest in NBA history to do so with five assists and no turnovers (previous: Stephon Marbury).

After the Hornets took a two-point lead by the end of the first, the Jazz won the second by a dominant 39-22 margin, shooting 60% and 50% from the field and three (8-of-16), respectively in the frame. Charlotte stuck with it in the second half, but just Utah continued to pour it on, using a lethal combination of ball movement and drive-and-kick three-point shooting to cruise to its 14th win in 15 appearances.

“I thought there was good momentum there in the second half,” said Coach Borrego afterwards. “That’s a heck-of-a team. We got down, kept clawing, kept fighting. I thought there was a lot of resiliency there. We had a good first quarter and lost the second quarter by seventeen points. We lost the game by seventeen. It was a little bit of offense and defense. You have to score to keep some momentum against this team and we went dry a little bit.”

He added, “I thought [LaMelo] was great tonight. When I see that eight-assists-to-zero-turnover ratio, good things are going to happen for us most times than not, no matter if his shot is going in. He continued to play the right way. He gave us a shot to get back into this game and played with great poise and confidence. I loved his spirit tonight.”

Gordon Hayward racked up 25 points and a season-high 10 rebounds, good for his first double-double of the campaign. Terry Rozier finished with 15 points and five assists in his return from a two-game absence and Devonte’ Graham added 11 early points before exiting in the second quarter (left groin strain). Bismack Biyombo chipped in 13 points on a perfect 6-of-6 shooting and four rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench.

The Jazz got 30-point showings from both Bojan Bogdanović (31) and Donovan Mitchell (30), with the pair connecting on a combined 12-of-19 attempts from three. Rudy Gobert racked up 12 points and game-high 15 rebounds for his 16th double-double of the season, while Mike Conley (16), Jordan Clarkson (15) and Joe Ingles (10) made it six Jazz players in double figures.

Utah connected on a franchise-record 26-of-50 three-point attempts (52%) – the most-ever makes by a Charlotte opponent – although committed 16 turnovers leading to 26 Charlotte points. The Hornets committed a season-low seven giveaways, but connected on just 11-of-35 shots from long distance (31%).

Up next for the Hornets will be a home matinee with the Washington Wizards on Sunday, Feb. 7 starting at 1 PM EST at Spectrum Center. Catch all the action on Fox Sports Southeast, the Fox Sports GO app and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM.