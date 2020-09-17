2020 NBA Conference Finals Playoff Predictions

By Sam Perley and Matt Rochinski

The NBA Playoffs have moved to the Conference Finals, with Boston already having fallen down one game to Miami in the Eastern Conference, and the Los Angeles Lakers matching up with upstart Denver in the Western Conference. In what has been an exciting playoffs so far, we're all intrigued to see who will be playing for it all. Sam Perley and Matt Rochinski from hornets.com are here to give us their Conference Finals playoff predictions. Do you agree? Let us know your thoughts on any of our social outlets, and we'll see you back here for the NBA Finals.

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

No. 3 Boston vs. No. 5 Miami Heat

Sam: Boston emerges victorious in a back-and-forth, dramatic seven-game series. The Celtics currently lead all playoff teams in defensive rating (101.9) and opposing three-point percentage (30.5%), two factors that will greatly challenge Miami’s shooters. Gordon Hayward should also be returning to the Boston lineup at some point after suffering an ankle sprain in the opening round against the 76ers - CELTICS IN 7

Matt: Bam Adebayo somehow swatted away Jayson Tatum's late-game attempt in overtime to seal Miami's win in Game 1, but expect Boston to bounce back and take control of this series. They've got the consumate competitor in Kemba Walker, who has his sights set on playing for an NBA Championship, with only the Heat in the Celtics way. It's another opportunity for Kemba to rise on the national stage, and he'll help Boston find a way - CELTICS IN 7

WESTERN CONFERENCE

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers vs. No. 3 Denver Nuggets

Sam: Led by the extraordinary play of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers look to be firing on all cylinders after a 4-1 second-round series win over Houston. Los Angeles currently owns the best net rating amongst all playoff teams (9.0) with its ability to execute efficiently on both ends of the floor the ultimate difference maker in this Western Conference Finals matchup - LAKERS IN 6

Matt: I want so badly to take Denver here. The Nuggets have made a spectacular run in which they have showcased an aversion to elimination, capped by a Game 7 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. I just can't see anyone taking away the Lakers moment here. LeBron James and Anthony Davis were brought to the Lakers to bring Los Angeles back to a championship level. They'll set up a classic Celtics vs Lakers matchup to cap the 2019-20 season - LAKERS IN 5