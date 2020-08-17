2020 First Round NBA Playoffs Predictions

By Sam Perley and Matt Rochinski

The NBA Playoffs start today, and although the Hornets are not in the playoffs this season, we’ll still be keeping tabs around The Association as the playoffs roll on. We’re reaching out to Sam Perley and Matt Rochinski from hornets.com to give us their first round playoff predictions. They’ve each identified their lock and upset of the first round. Do you agree? Check it out and we’ll be back next round.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 Orlando Magic

Sam: Bucks in 5

Matt: Bucks in 5

No.2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 7 Brooklyn Nets

Sam: Raptors in 4 - LOCK: The lock part is this will be the only sweep of the opening round. Raptors defense has been spectacular in the restart and will be key to a dominant performance in the opening series.

Matt: Raptors in 5

No. 3 Boston vs. No.6 Philadelphia 76ers

Sam: Celtics in 5

Matt: Celtics in 6 - LOCK: The Celtics are fully healthy heading into the playoffs - luxury they did not have often during the regular season. The 76ers will be without Ben Simmons, and despite still being loaded with talent, Philadelphia will miss his presence, especially on the defensive end.

No. 4 Indiana Pacers vs. No. 5 Miami Heat

Sam: Heat in 6

Matt: Heat in 7

WESTERN CONFERENCE

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers vs. No. 8 Portland Trailblazers

Sam: Lakers in 6 - LOCK: Blazers will make things interesting, but will ultimately run out of gas and defense won’t be able to hold up for the long haul.

Matt: Lakers in 5

No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 7 Dallas Mavericks

Sam: Clippers in 5

Matt: Clippers in 6

No. 3 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 6 Utah Jazz

Sam: Nuggets in 7

Matt: Jazz in 6 - UPSET: Sam sees this series going six or seven games, and I agree, but it will be the Jazz who come out on top. The matchup to watch in the paint takes center stage in this series with Rudy Gobert and Nikola Jokic, but a beat up Nuggets backcourt could hold the ultimate advantage for Utah.

No. 4 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Oklahoma City Thunder

Sam: Thunder in 7 - UPSET: Too much uncertainty with the Westbrook injury and how Houston’s all-small-ball lineup is going to work over a 7-game series against the same opponent. Think Paul/Adams/Gallinari lead the charge with young guys Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Darius Bazley and Luguentz Dort also making important contributions.

Matt: Rockets in 6