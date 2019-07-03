The Lil’ Stingers are your Charlotte Hornets kids dance team! They’re comprised of kids with energetic, outgoing personalities with the best dance moves around. Appealing to both kids and adults alike and performing at select games throughout the season, these kids keep the energy up all game long!
AUDITIONS
Sunday, August 25
Spectrum Center | 5th Street Entrance
333 East Trade Street Charlotte, NC 28202
REQUIREMENTS
- Boys and girls between the ages of 8 and 13
- Must be at least 8 years of age by August 25, 2019
- Must be 13 years old or under as of January 31, 2020
- Parent or legal guardian must be present at time of registration to sign waivers
- Child must be able to stay for the entire duration of auditions and cannot come late or leave early
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:
Can I stay and watch my child audition?
Auditions are closed. We anticipate auditions lasting two hours
What will auditions look like?
Choreography will be taught day-of and will include a free-style portion
What should my child wear?
Dress to impress with Hornets colors of purple and teal. Shoes with non-marking soles are also required
Will the team be selected day-of?
Parents will be notified in the following weeks
How often do the Lil Stingers perform?
Generally they perform once a month during the season
How often do the Lil Stingers practice?
Typically they practice on Tuesdays and Sundays. Practices are also closed
I still have more questions. Who should I contact?
Email Critesha at critesha@gmail.com
