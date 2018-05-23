2017-18 Season Recap | Julyan Stone

Back in the NBA for the first time in three years, point guard Julyan Stone served largely as backcourt depth for the Charlotte Hornets throughout the 2017-18 season.

Stone signed with the organization last August after spending his previous three professional seasons playing in the NBA G League, Turkey and Italy. He started the year in the rotation with Michael Carter-Williams injured, finishing with a season-high-tying six points in the opener at Detroit. After making just two appearances, a left hamstring strain sidelined Stone for the next 17 outings.

With a crowded point guard rotation, Stone played rather sparingly this season and the situation got even murkier at times with Malik Monk fluctuating between both backcourt positions. The UTEP product did appear in five G league games for the Greensboro Swarm, posting averages of 7.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.6 steals in 28.3 minutes.

Overall, it was a challenging season for Stone as injuries and the pecking order confined him to the bench for much of the year. Still though, the veteran was a serviceable enough option for the Hornets based on the role he was given.

By the Numbers

Stone averaged 0.8 points on 46.2 percent shooting, 1.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 7.6 minutes across 23 total appearances.

Oddly, Stone played the most minutes of any player in NBA history this season without attempting a two-point shot (175). He did shoot 6-of-13 from three-point range (46.2 percent).

What’s Next

Stone has another season remaining on his current contract, although if the Hornets waive him prior to Wednesday, August 1, they will not owe him any money for the 2018-19 campaign. If he is indeed waived, Stone would be an unrestricted free agent and eligible to sign with any team, provided he is not initially claimed off waivers.

Exit Interview Quote

“I enjoyed [my season in Charlotte]. I had some injuries, but I think that comes with just playing the game, playing it hard. I wish we would have done better, but I think the guys and myself put effort into preparing ourselves. I think that says something to look forward to and something to be proud of.” – Julyan Stone