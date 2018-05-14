2017-18 Season Recap | Jeremy Lamb

The most productive offseason of Jeremy Lamb’s career combined with an increased role and high expectations led to a huge year as he shined for the Charlotte Hornets throughout the 2017-18 NBA campaign.

Coming into his sixth overall NBA season, Lamb buckled down in a big way last summer looking to make big strides in his game both on and off the court. He was called upon right from the start when first-string shooting guard Nic Batum tore his left UCL in a preseason game, which moved Lamb into the starting lineup.

The UConn product took immediate advantage of the opportunity as he posted averages of 16.7 points on 46.8 percent shooting (45.7 percent from three), 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 12 games as Batum’s replacement. Although he was bumped back to the bench on Nov. 15, Lamb sustained his strong play and emerged as one of the top reserve scorers in the league this season.

For the first time since joining the Hornets via trade in June 2015, Lamb dealt with no significant injuries over the course of the season as he appeared in a career-high 80 games this year. He regularly scored in double figures while bringing high-level energy to the floor, much of which can be attributed to his increased devotion to dieting, sleeping and overall physical maintenance.

Although the Hornets as a team did not have the season they were hoping for, the emergence of Jeremy Lamb as one of the league’s most productive and consistent bench players was undoubtedly one of the brightest spots on the roster.

By the Numbers

Lamb averaged career highs in scoring (12.9 points), assists (2.3), steals (0.8), total made free throws (179), total three-point field goals (94), three-point percentage (37.0), minutes (24.6) and games played (80).

He ranked third in the Eastern Conference and sixth overall in the NBA in bench scoring this season (12.1 points; mini 60 games played as a reserve).

Lamb set a new career high with 27 points in San Antonio on Nov. 3 and passed that mark with 32 points against Toronto on Dec. 20. He also established a new career high with seven assists on Oct. 29 against Orlando, which he matched on Nov. 24 in Cleveland.

This season, Lamb also became the second player in franchise history to reach 100 career double-digit scoring games off the bench (101). Only Dell Curry (455) has more such performances amongst all-time Charlotte players.

What’s Next

Lamb has one season remaining on a three-year extension he signed back in November 2015. As of now, he is scheduled to reach unrestricted free agency at the conclusion of the 2018-19 NBA campaign.

Exit Interview Quote

“I thought [my individual season] was good, but I continue to try and get better. The way the season went for us, it was tough to really feel good about it. Now, I can reflect and look at some things and just try to get better from the things that I didn’t do well and build on the things that I did do well.” – Jeremy Lamb