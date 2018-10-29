Buzz Words | Hornets Regular Season Notebook: Day 13
Although Still Early in the Season, 2018-19 Hornets Starting to Take Shape
Sam Perley of hornets.com will be following the Hornets throughout the 2018-19 NBA Regular Season
By Sam Perley, hornets.com | Monday, October 29, 2:01 p.m.
Coming off a tough 105-103 loss in Philadelphia two nights ago, the Charlotte Hornets begin a four-game homestand starting Tuesday evening against the Miami Heat. The team is just seven games into its schedule, but there are already a handful of trends and observations to keep an eye on moving forward.
- It’s difficult to make heads or tails of the Hornets offensive and defensive ratings with the team having played in three blowouts and four games decided by three points or less. Charlotte currently ranks T-9th in the NBA in net rating (+5.3 points per 100 possessions) with the next closest sub-.500 team posting a mark of 0.1.
- To nobody’s surprise, Kemba Walker has been the team’s best offensive player this season. Through Oct. 28, Walker is ranked third in the NBA in scoring (31.7 PPG) and second in three-point makes (32).
- A true secondary scorer as yet to emerge on the Hornets roster though. Malik Monk, Miles Bridges, Jeremy Lamb, Nicolas Batum and Cody Zeller have all shown flashes, but nobody sticks out as an overwhelming frontrunner in this category.
- Taking his rookie status into account, Bridges has looked exceptional for the Hornets. He and reigning first overall pick, DeAndre Ayton, of the Phoenix Suns are the only first year-players averaging at least 9.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG and 1.0 APG while shooting 60.0 percent or better from the field.
- As a team, Charlotte is ranked sixth in the NBA in three-point attempts (35.4 PG) and 12th in three-point percentage (36.7 percent). Last year, the Hornets ranked 21st with 27.2 such shots per outing. Head Coach James Borrego wanted to shoot more threes this season and so far, the Hornets definitely are.
- The team is indeed playing faster this season compared to last (100.79 – 98.74) possessions per 48 minutes), although the Hornets are 22nd in the NBA in this category compared to an 11th place finish last year.
- Coach Borrego is still mixing and matching his rotations a bit, particularly at the center position. Cody Zeller is the starter at the five, but Bismack Biyombo has gotten some increased minutes lately due in part to his physicality, defensive skillset and rim protection.
- That being said, the Hornets rank second in the league right now with 7.6 blocks per outing, trailing only the Milwaukee Bucks (7.7). Marvin Williams and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist have each accounted for 12 swats apiece, with Biyombo (7) and Batum (6) right behind the pair.
- In what hopefully continues to be an on-going trend, the Hornets have had zero major injuries. Not only is this important with regards to on-court production, but it’s allowed increased repetition for playing groups and combinations as the squad continues to get its bearings this season.