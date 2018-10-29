Buzz Words | Hornets Regular Season Notebook: Day 13

Sam Perley of hornets.com will be following the Hornets throughout the 2018-19 NBA Regular Season and keeping fans up to date through the Buzz Words | Hornets Notebook. Keep checking back to see what the latest is as the season unfolds.

By Sam Perley, hornets.com | Monday, October 29, 2:01 p.m.

Coming off a tough 105-103 loss in Philadelphia two nights ago, the Charlotte Hornets begin a four-game homestand starting Tuesday evening against the Miami Heat. The team is just seven games into its schedule, but there are already a handful of trends and observations to keep an eye on moving forward.