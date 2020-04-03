Miami HEAT Launches Online Covid-19 Resource Center

The Miami HEAT has launched an online COVID-19 Resource Center, which provides various links to services, assistance and discounts being offered by the Miami HEAT family of corporate partners. The COVID-19 Resource Center can be accessed by logging on to HEAT.com/ResourceCenter.

To highlight the launch, the HEAT hosted a Random Act of HEAT presented by Ultimate Software on Friday, April 3. Pollo Tropical and Papa John’s delivered meals to medical professionals at Baptist Health, testing site volunteers at Community Health of South Florida Inc and Publix employees on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic in South Florida.

Among the current online Resource Center offerings:

Florida Blue: A 24-hour, free emotional support helpline for all Floridians, 833.848.1762.

Baptist Health: Care on Demand platform is free to HEAT Fans using the code CARE19 by clicking here.

Pollo Tropical: Doctors, nurses, first responders, healthcare, USPS, UPS and FedEx workers get 50% off their order with a valid work ID (or in uniform for first responders). Free delivery through April 30 on orders made through the Pollo Tropical App and on PolloTropical.com.

Uber Eats: Delivery is free for customers that order from independent restaurants.

Acordis: Offering reduced pricing on work-from-home office equipment. Consultations are available by calling 888.331.3134 or clicking here.

The Miami HEAT COVID-19 Resource Center also includes links to online activities such as home “work-ins” from Planet Fitness, virtual exercise, meditation and education seminars hosted by Baptist Health South Florida, rebroadcasts of exciting victories from the 2019-20 HEAT season courtesy of FOX Sports Sun and more. Videos and other educational content with suggestions on how to stay safe during the pandemic can also be found on the site.