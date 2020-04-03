COVID-19 Resource Center

24-hour, free emotional support helpline for all Floridians, in partnership with New Directions Behavioral Health. Any Floridian – even if uninsured or insured by another plan – can call 833-848-1762 for support in managing feelings of stress, anxiety, grief or fear related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Counselors cannot provide information on COVID-19 testing or treatment.

Increased Access to Virtual Health Care - Florida Blue has increased access to virtual health care options for all members to help reduce the spread of the COVID-19. All Medicare Advantage and Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) members now have $0 access to Teladoc, which provides 24/7 bilingual virtual care via phone, video or mobile app. We also have waived the copay to Teladoc for many of our commercial plan members.

Sanitas Medical Centers, which exclusively serve Florida Blue members as well as other Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, continues to offer free bilingual virtual care to its current patients via its mySanitas Chat website and mobile app.

Florida Blue Center Virtual Support - We have transitioned our Florida Blue Centers to virtual support and services. Our locally based neighborhood nurses, community specialists and sales and service personnel remain committed to providing personalized support to our members such as helping with questions about COVID-19, testing site locations, community resources, navigating the health care system, finding virtual care options, checking enrollment eligibility and other concerns. They can be reached by calling your local Florida Blue Center’s phone number or 877-352-5830 to be automatically connected to your local Center.

Enrollment Support - As some in our community experience layoffs due to closures from COVID-19, Florida Blue has staff available to explain enrollment options to ensure they continue to have health insurance coverage during this health crisis. Those seeking assistance in understanding their health plan options can call 877-352-5830 to be routed to their local Florida Blue Center or call 855-714-8894. Additional information is also available on FloridaBlue.com.

Access to Testing and Treatment - In an effort to minimize barriers to testing and treatment of COVID-19, in recent weeks we have made COVID-19 testing no cost to our members, waived prior authorizations for many diagnostic tests and treatments for COVID-19, increased access to medications by waiving early refill limits for all members.