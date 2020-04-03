COVID-19 Resource Center
24-hour, free emotional support helpline for all Floridians, in partnership with New Directions Behavioral Health. Any Floridian – even if uninsured or insured by another plan – can call 833-848-1762 for support in managing feelings of stress, anxiety, grief or fear related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Counselors cannot provide information on COVID-19 testing or treatment.
Increased Access to Virtual Health Care - Florida Blue has increased access to virtual health care options for all members to help reduce the spread of the COVID-19. All Medicare Advantage and Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) members now have $0 access to Teladoc, which provides 24/7 bilingual virtual care via phone, video or mobile app. We also have waived the copay to Teladoc for many of our commercial plan members.
Sanitas Medical Centers, which exclusively serve Florida Blue members as well as other Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, continues to offer free bilingual virtual care to its current patients via its mySanitas Chat website and mobile app.
Florida Blue Center Virtual Support - We have transitioned our Florida Blue Centers to virtual support and services. Our locally based neighborhood nurses, community specialists and sales and service personnel remain committed to providing personalized support to our members such as helping with questions about COVID-19, testing site locations, community resources, navigating the health care system, finding virtual care options, checking enrollment eligibility and other concerns. They can be reached by calling your local Florida Blue Center’s phone number or 877-352-5830 to be automatically connected to your local Center.
Enrollment Support - As some in our community experience layoffs due to closures from COVID-19, Florida Blue has staff available to explain enrollment options to ensure they continue to have health insurance coverage during this health crisis. Those seeking assistance in understanding their health plan options can call 877-352-5830 to be routed to their local Florida Blue Center or call 855-714-8894. Additional information is also available on FloridaBlue.com.
Access to Testing and Treatment - In an effort to minimize barriers to testing and treatment of COVID-19, in recent weeks we have made COVID-19 testing no cost to our members, waived prior authorizations for many diagnostic tests and treatments for COVID-19, increased access to medications by waiving early refill limits for all members.
Baptist Health is offering their Care On Demand platform to any HEAT Fans FOR FREE, using code CARE19. Baptist Health’s online caregivers are prepared to follow the appropriate CDC protocols and can answer questions regarding #COVID19, evaluate a patient’s risk and provide support to relieve symptoms. Click here for more information.
Food
Doctors, nurses, first responders, healthcare, USPS, UPS & FedEx workers get 50% off their orders. Offer valid for first responders in uniform or with valid work ID. Healthcare, USPS, UPS & FedEx workers must show valid work ID. Only valid at participating company-owned locations.
Pollo Tropical is offering free delivery through April 30, 2020 on orders made through the Pollo Tropical mobile app and on pollotropical.com.
Uber Eats has made delivery free for customers on orders to independent restaurants across South Florida.
In the past two weeks, Uber has given more than 100,000 meals to front-line health care workers and first-responders throughout the Country. For more info, hospital administrators and organizations should reach out to us at social-impact-support@uber.com
Misc
In the wake of this pandemic, many people working from home. Ultimate Software provides HR best practices and helpful tips for working remotely. Click here to access whitepapers, webcasts and guides.
Acordis is offering reduced prices on work from home office equipment to help keep companies and employees connected. Additionally, Acordis has partnered with several banks and manufacturers who are willing to offer 90 days of deferred payments on IT Hardware, Software, VPN Connections, and Xerox MFP units. You can contact them for consultation at 1-888-331-3134 or by clicking here.
Donations
The Miami HEAT has partnered with Lineage Logistics, the world’s largest and most innovative provider of temperature-controlled logistics, and Feeding America®, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization. The HEAT and the Micky & Madeleine Arison Family Foundation have pledged a $200,000 donation to Feeding South Florida, the local member of the Feeding America® network, which services Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. Lineage Logistics will match that $200,000 donation allowing Feeding South Florida to immediately help those affected by COVID-19.
The goal of the partnership is to raise awareness for Lineage Logistics’ Share A Meal campaign, which aims to help provide 100 million meals in response to COVID-19 and to help ensure no family or child goes hungry during this global pandemic. HEAT fans are encouraged to join the Share A Meal effort and support Feeding South Florida.Donate
Break the Quarantine Routine
United We Move
Planet Fitness is bringing the gym to you with their Home Work-Ins FREE for EVERYONE.More Info
#HeartsForHealthcareWorkers
Join @BaptistHealthSF in supporting the dedicated caregivers and heroes serving our community. Print and decorate your own Heart for Healthcare Workers with your family, and display it proudly from your home to show your solidarity.More Info
Virtual Seminars
In an effort to continue engaging our community during this difficult time and fulfilling our mission in the area of health and wellness, Baptist Health is offering free virtual exercise, meditation, and educational seminars via Zoom.More Info
Fox Sports Sun Re-Airs
During the current NBA hiatus our television partner Fox Sports Sun will air some of our most exciting victories from this season every night we were previously scheduled to play.More Info
Our Partners In the Community
Helpful Tips: Prevent Spread of COVID-19
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- Wash or sanitize your hands before eating
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Practice social distancing
- Stay home if you are sick except for getting medical care
- Cover your cough or sneeze
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Wear a facemask if you are sick
You can also visit the following websites for the most up to date information on COVID-19.
