Gameday Rundown: HEAT Go For 5th Straight Win

Posted: Apr 05, 2021

Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami HEAT

Tuesday, April 6th @ 8:00PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

TV: Bally Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM

Tipoff: 8:10PM

Radio: 790AM, 98.3FM (Espanol)

Uniform: Association - White

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Grizzlies meet for the second and final matchup this regular season.

- Earlier this season, Memphis recorded a, 89-85, home win on 3/17.

- Last season, the team split the season series with each squad winning on their home floor.

- The HEAT are 27-21 all-time versus the Grizzlies during the regular season, including 16-8 in home games and 11-13 in road games.

What to watch for:

- KZ Okpala (health and safety protocols) is out. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.

- Duncan Robinson has currently connected on multiple three-point field goals in 14-straight games, tying the second-longest streak in team history. 

- The HEAT have used 22 different starting line-ups this season.

- Jimmy Butler has recorded 10 double-figure rebound games this season, already the most for a single season in his career, surpassing his previous high of nine he set twice, first in 2016-17 and again last season.

- Andre Iguodala enters tonight’s game just two steals short from tying Magic Johnson for 23rd on the all-time steals list.

HEAT Category Grizzlies
106.4 POINTS PER GAME 111.9
107.1 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 111.0
.459 FG PCT. .463
.445 OPPONENT FG PCT. .465
.345 3-PT FG PCT. .353
.790 FT PCT. .781
42.6 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 46.3
44.0 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 44.2
26.0 ASSISTS PER GAME 26.7
7.28 STEALS PER GAME 9.62
14.6 TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.5
15.1 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 15.7
4.10 BLOCKS PER GAME 4.47
