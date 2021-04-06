Gameday Rundown: HEAT Go For 5th Straight Win

Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami HEAT

Tuesday, April 6th @ 8:00PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

TV: Bally Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM

Tipoff: 8:10PM

Radio: 790AM, 98.3FM (Espanol)

Uniform: Association - White

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Grizzlies meet for the second and final matchup this regular season.

- Earlier this season, Memphis recorded a, 89-85, home win on 3/17.

- Last season, the team split the season series with each squad winning on their home floor.

- The HEAT are 27-21 all-time versus the Grizzlies during the regular season, including 16-8 in home games and 11-13 in road games.

What to watch for:

- KZ Okpala (health and safety protocols) is out. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.

- Duncan Robinson has currently connected on multiple three-point field goals in 14-straight games, tying the second-longest streak in team history.

- The HEAT have used 22 different starting line-ups this season.

- Jimmy Butler has recorded 10 double-figure rebound games this season, already the most for a single season in his career, surpassing his previous high of nine he set twice, first in 2016-17 and again last season.

- Andre Iguodala enters tonight’s game just two steals short from tying Magic Johnson for 23rd on the all-time steals list.