Gameday Rundown: HEAT Go For 5th Straight Win
Game starts at 8PM on Bally Sports Sun
Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami HEAT
Tuesday, April 6th @ 8:00PM
Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL
Attend the game: Buy tickets here
TV: Bally Sports Sun
HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM
Tipoff: 8:10PM
Radio: 790AM, 98.3FM (Espanol)
Uniform: Association - White
Coming to tonight’s game? See our fan health & safety measures
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Grizzlies meet for the second and final matchup this regular season.
- Earlier this season, Memphis recorded a, 89-85, home win on 3/17.
- Last season, the team split the season series with each squad winning on their home floor.
- The HEAT are 27-21 all-time versus the Grizzlies during the regular season, including 16-8 in home games and 11-13 in road games.
What to watch for:
- KZ Okpala (health and safety protocols) is out. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.
- Duncan Robinson has currently connected on multiple three-point field goals in 14-straight games, tying the second-longest streak in team history.
- The HEAT have used 22 different starting line-ups this season.
- Jimmy Butler has recorded 10 double-figure rebound games this season, already the most for a single season in his career, surpassing his previous high of nine he set twice, first in 2016-17 and again last season.
- Andre Iguodala enters tonight’s game just two steals short from tying Magic Johnson for 23rd on the all-time steals list.
|HEAT
|Category
|Grizzlies
|106.4
|POINTS PER GAME
|111.9
|107.1
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|111.0
|.459
|FG PCT.
|.463
|.445
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.465
|.345
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.353
|.790
|FT PCT.
|.781
|42.6
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|46.3
|44.0
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|44.2
|26.0
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|26.7
|7.28
|STEALS PER GAME
|9.62
|14.6
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.5
|15.1
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|15.7
|4.10
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.47
NEXT UP: