Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Stay Alive In Game 4
Game starts at 1:30PM on Bally Sports Sun & TNT
Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami HEAT
Saturday, May 29th @ 1:30PM
Bucks lead series 3-0
Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL
TV: Bally Sports Sun & TNT
HEAT Live Pre-game: 1:00PM
Tipoff: 1:40PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: Icon - Black
What to watch for:
- Miami has had a different leading scorer in each of the three games this series.
- Entering today’s game, it marks as just the fourth time the HEAT have been down 0-3 in a best-of-seven series in postseason history, having won Game 4 in two of the three previous instances. Additionally, Miami has only been swept one time in a best-of-seven series in their entire history, during the 2007 First Round against the Bulls.
- Duncan Robinson has totaled 71 postseason three-point field goals as a member of the HEAT, already the seventh-most in team history and just one short from tying Ray Allen for the sixth most.
Series so far:
Game 1 - Despite drilling a postseason franchise-record 20 treys, Miami fell to Milwaukee 109-107 in overtime of Game 1. Goran Dragic led the HEAT with 25 off the bench while Duncan Robinson added 24 on 7 made 3s.
Game 2 - The HEAT fell to the Bucks 132-98. Dewayne Dedmon led the scoring with 19 points.
Game 3 - The Bucks took Game 3 113-84. Jimmy Butler led the scoring with 19 points.
|HEAT
|Category
|Bucks
|96.3
|POINTS PER GAME
|118.0
|.380
|FG PCT.
|.470
|.336
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.333
|.746
|FT PCT.
|.732
|43.0
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|60.0
|20.3
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|26.0
|7.67
|STEALS PER GAME
|8.33
|16.3
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.7
|3.67
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|2.67
NEXT UP: