Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Stay Alive In Game 4

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami HEAT

Saturday, May 29th @ 1:30PM

Bucks lead series 3-0

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

TV: Bally Sports Sun & TNT

HEAT Live Pre-game: 1:00PM

Tipoff: 1:40PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

What to watch for:

- Miami has had a different leading scorer in each of the three games this series.

- Entering today’s game, it marks as just the fourth time the HEAT have been down 0-3 in a best-of-seven series in postseason history, having won Game 4 in two of the three previous instances. Additionally, Miami has only been swept one time in a best-of-seven series in their entire history, during the 2007 First Round against the Bulls.

- Duncan Robinson has totaled 71 postseason three-point field goals as a member of the HEAT, already the seventh-most in team history and just one short from tying Ray Allen for the sixth most.

Series so far:

Game 1 - Despite drilling a postseason franchise-record 20 treys, Miami fell to Milwaukee 109-107 in overtime of Game 1. Goran Dragic led the HEAT with 25 off the bench while Duncan Robinson added 24 on 7 made 3s.

Game 2 - The HEAT fell to the Bucks 132-98. Dewayne Dedmon led the scoring with 19 points.

Game 3 - The Bucks took Game 3 113-84. Jimmy Butler led the scoring with 19 points.