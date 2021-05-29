Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Stay Alive In Game 4

Game starts at 1:30PM on Bally Sports Sun & TNT
Miami HEAT
Posted: May 28, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami HEAT

Saturday, May 29th @ 1:30PM

Bucks lead series 3-0

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

Attend the game: Buy tickets here

TV: Bally Sports Sun & TNT

HEAT Live Pre-game: 1:00PM

Tipoff: 1:40PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Coming to tonight’s game? See our fan health & safety measures

What to watch for:

- Miami has had a different leading scorer in each of the three games this series.

- Entering today’s game, it marks as just the fourth time the HEAT have been down 0-3 in a best-of-seven series in postseason history, having won Game 4 in two of the three previous instances. Additionally, Miami has only been swept one time in a best-of-seven series in their entire history, during the 2007 First Round against the Bulls.

- Duncan Robinson has totaled 71 postseason three-point field goals as a member of the HEAT, already the seventh-most in team history and just one short from tying Ray Allen for the sixth most.

Series so far:

Game 1 - Despite drilling a postseason franchise-record 20 treys, Miami fell to Milwaukee 109-107 in overtime of Game 1. Goran Dragic led the HEAT with 25 off the bench while Duncan Robinson added 24 on 7 made 3s.

Game 2 - The HEAT fell to the Bucks 132-98. Dewayne Dedmon led the scoring with 19 points.

Game 3 - The Bucks took Game 3 113-84. Jimmy Butler led the scoring with 19 points. 

HEAT Category Bucks
96.3 POINTS PER GAME 118.0
.380 FG PCT. .470
.336 3-PT FG PCT. .333
.746 FT PCT. .732
43.0 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 60.0
20.3 ASSISTS PER GAME 26.0
7.67 STEALS PER GAME 8.33
16.3 TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.7
3.67 BLOCKS PER GAME 2.67
Tags
Heat, hpFeatured

Related Content

Heat

hpFeatured

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter