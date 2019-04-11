Bucks-Branded Hop Streetcar Makes Its Debut Friday

One of Milwaukee’s Hop streetcars will be seen rolling around the city sporting a specially-decorated design to support the Bucks NBA playoff season. The streetcar, which will be branded for the entire playoff run, will feature the Bucks’ green, cream and blue colors, player action shots, a replica court on the floor, life-size player footprints and a social media sweepstakes. Bango and the Bucks Entertainment Network will ride the Bucks-branded Hop during the playoff rounds to make visits at nearby stops and to hand out giveaways.

Enter to Win

Submit your photos from your ride on The Hop using #HoopsOnTheHop #Sweepstakes for a chance to win a $100 Milwaukee Bucks Gift Card!!

Official Rules