Milwaukee Bucks to Partake in National Mentor Month

In support of National Mentor Month, and as part of the organization’s larger year-long mentor platform, this January the Milwaukee Bucks will host a variety of events with Bucks players, front office staff and community organizations to promote the importance of mentoring, while encouraging members of the community to become mentors in real life.

Events planned this month with Bucks players and community organizations include Sterling Brown meeting with Operation Dream, Pat Connaughton meeting with youth from Journey House, Malcolm Brogdon and Thon Maker teaming up with the Bucks front office staff to host students from Marquette University Education Opportunity, and the Bucks hosting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee’s annual Volunteer/Mentor appreciation mixer at Fiserv Forum with an appearance by Khris Middleton.

This month will also include the formal launch of MENTOR Greater Milwaukee, a first of its kind partnership between Milwaukee Public Schools, the City of Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Bucks, on Jan. 9 at Fiserv Forum.

“We understand the importance and impact mentoring can have on someone and are proud to make mentoring a core part of our culture throughout the entire Bucks organization,” said Bucks Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility Arvind Gopalratnam. “We’re thrilled to launch MENTOR Greater Milwaukee next week and to once again be a part of National Mentor Month to bring visibility to the need for mentors in our community.”

Since 2014, mentoring has been a focus of the Bucks and the NBA thanks to former President Obama’s My Brother’s Keeper initiative. The NBA partnered with the National Mentoring Partnership in late 2014 and made a commitment to help recruit 25,000 new mentors over five years. Impressively, the NBA hit that mark in 18 months and doubled its overall commitment to 50,000 new mentors.

Outside of National Mentor Month, the Bucks also host numerous year-long mentor initiatives including Bucks Career Nights, weekly outbound mentoring and an annual sports-based youth development coaches training. Details on future mentor events the Bucks have planned in January with players, front office staff and community organizations, and MENTOR Greater Milwaukee, will be announced throughout the month. Bucks fans can learn more about mentoring opportunities across the region by visiting www.milwaukeementor.com.