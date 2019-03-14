Milwaukee Bucks and Fox Sports Wisconsin to Host Second Annual Live Broadcast Auction On March 20

The Milwaukee Bucks and FOX Sports Wisconsin will host the second annual Live Broadcast Auction on Wednesday, March 20, during the Bucks’ road matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers to benefit the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation. Beginning during the Bucks Live pregame show at 5:30 p.m. and continuing through the duration of the Bucks game, fans can call in and go online to place bids on special items, packages and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

A total of 10 unique packages are available for fans to bid on during the Live Broadcast Auction. Five are only available to be bid on by calling 414-908-0400, while bids for the other five packages can be placed online here. Details for each of these 10 packages are below.

Live Auction Items (414-908-0400)

All Star Package

Giannis Antetokounmpo signed and framed 2019 All-Star jersey

Khris Middleton signed basketball

Two tickets to a home Bucks playoff game at Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Package

Two lower level tickets to the following events at Fiserv Forum: Pentatonix (June 18), Carrie Underwood (June 20), Shawn Mendes (June 25)

VIP tour of Fiserv Forum

Play Where the Pros Play Package

Grab up to 14 of your friends and family for a once-in-a-lifetime night at the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center

Includes a tour of the Sports Science Center, a full pick-up game, a chance to learn the ins and outs of basketball operations with a basketball executive and dinner in the NBA’s finest nutrition kitchen

Bucks Road Trip Package

Road trip for up to four people to Chicago during the 2019-20 season to see the Bucks take on the Bulls

Includes round-trip private car service, dinner and four tickets to the game

Bucks Alumni Dinner

Private dinner for up to four people with Bucks great Marques Johnson at Carnevor

Online Auction Items (View Live Auction)

Kohler Exclusive

18 holes of golf for two, with a caddie, at Whistling Straits’ Straits Course

18 holes of golf for two at either the Blackwolf Run Meadow Valley Course, Blackwolf Run River Course or Whistling Straits Irish Course

$200 gift card to use at the resort

Game Ball Delivery

Four people will get to deliver the official game ball to the referees and player captains prior to the start of a Bucks game at Fiserv Forum

Also includes a photo with the referees and player captains at half court

Starting Line-Up Tunnel

Have your friends and family be part of the action as they stand on the court for the Bucks’ starting line-ups and high five the players as they’re announced

Includes a group of up to eight kids between the ages of 6-16 years old

Also includes 8 tickets to the game for adults

Parking Spot

Secure the perfect parking spot in the 5th Street Garage right across from Fiserv Forum for every home game during the Bucks’ 2019-20 season

Good City Brewing Dinner

Private dinner and tour of the new Good City Brewing location for up to six people

The Live Broadcast Auction will also include 100 mystery boxes for sale. These buy-now mystery boxes cost $100, and will contain a random selection of amazing Bucks merchandise and memorabilia including autographed items by current and former Bucks. Ten of the boxes will also include either an autographed Giannis Antetokounmpo or Khris Middleton jersey. The mystery boxes are on a first come, first serve basis and can be purchased only by calling 414-908-0400.

Fans cans also purchase Live Broadcast Auction-exclusive merchandise that will be for sale only on the day of the auction. To view and purchase these items, which include a Bucks hoodie and Bucks baseball-style jersey, visit https://www.nba.com/bucks/foundation/live-auction.

All proceeds from the auction will go directly to the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation and its mission to improve outcomes for underserved populations in Wisconsin by providing financial grants, developing innovative partnerships and supporting impactful ideas in Youth Education, Youth Health and Wellness, and Community betterment.