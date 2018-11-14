Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer Partners with Feeding Wisconsin to Tackle Hunger Statewide

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer has partnered with Feeding Wisconsin to raise awareness and tackle hunger across the state. This season, Budenholzer will donate $15 to Feeding Wisconsin for every assist the Bucks tally during the 2018-19 season, with a minimum commitment of $25,000. Should the donation reach $25,000 before the season ends, Budenholzer will continue to donate $15 for every assist the Bucks record until the season concludes.

“Each of us can play a role in eradicating hunger in our communities, and together with Feeding Wisconsin we look forward to raising awareness and having a positive impact on the work to help this important cause,” Budenholzer said. “Playing unselfish basketball is a core component of our basketball culture and high assist totals are a great indicator that we are playing the right way. With the Assists for Hunger program, they will take on an even more significant meaning this season.

Currently the Bucks are second in the NBA, and first in the Eastern Conference this season, averaging 27.3 assists per game, which is on pace to be highest average for the Bucks since the 1980-81 season. In his five seasons as an NBA head coach, Budenholzer’s teams have ranked inside the top-10 of assists per game each season, including three seasons inside the top-three.

Feeding Wisconsin food banks are able to provide food for nearly three meals for every dollar donated, meaning one assist by the Bucks will equal approximately 45 meals. With a minimum contribution of $25,000, Feeding Wisconsin will be able to provide food for at least 75,000 meals through this program.

“We are so excited to be partnering with Coach Bud and the Bucks,” said David Lee, Executive Director of Feeding Wisconsin. “Like the Bucks offense, our food banks aim to be highly efficient at sourcing and distributing food to our partners throughout the state to deliver wins for our friends and neighbors at-risk of hunger. The meals raised through this partnership will help our food banks fight hunger, improve health and strengthen communities.”

Fans are encouraged to join Budenholzer in his effort to tackle hunger statewide by donating to their local food bank. To find a local food bank, or to learn more about Feeding Wisconsin, visit www.FeedingWisconsin.org.

About Feeding Wisconsin

Feeding Wisconsin is the statewide association of the six regional Feeding America food banks that provide food, resources, technical assistance, and training to 1,000 local food pantries and programs in all 72 counties of Wisconsin. Together, the Feeding Wisconsin network provides 55 million meals every year to nearly 600,000 people living at-risk of hunger in every corner of our state. Its mission is to help its food banks, partners and stakeholders fight hunger, improve health and strengthen communities. To learn more or to find your local food bank, please visitwww.FeedingWisconsin.org.